Here’s How Many Bitcoins Tesla Holds

Thu, 01/26/2023 - 06:12
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The leading e-car maker recorded an $34 million impairment on its Bitcoin purchases
Here’s How Many Bitcoins Tesla Holds
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The Bitcoin holdings of e-car manufacturer Tesla remained unchanged during the fourth quarter, according to the company's most recent earnings report.   

The Elon Musk-helmed company holds a total of 9,720 bitcoins.

At the same time, Tesla recorded $34 million in impairment charges due to the cryptocurrency's declining price. An impairment loss is an accounting term used to describe an entity's estimate of the permanent decline in value of its long-term assets or inventory. It is typically calculated based on the difference between an asset's carrying value and its fair market value at a specified point in time.

Related
Is Grayscale in Trouble with Genesis Filing for Bankruptcy?
Tesla's purchase of Bitcoin in early 2021 amazed analysts and fascinated the public alike. The electric-car maker, led by billionaire entrepreneur threw a curveball when it revealed that it had invested $1.5 billion in Bitcoins.

This surprising development brought the company's investment plans into sharper focus, and investors are now trying to discern what Tesla's motives were for acquiring this volatile cryptocurrency. Many viewed it as a savvy move to diversify its portfolio, but some also dismissed it as an unorthodox gamble.

In spite of a lot of optimistic predictions, Tesla's cryptocurrency foray didn't lead to broader cryptocurrency adoption.   

As reported by U.Today, the e-car maker ended up selling most of its Bitcoin holdings back in July. 

#Bitcoin News #Tesla News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Is Grayscale in Trouble with Genesis Filing for Bankruptcy?
01/26/2023 - 01:30
Is Grayscale in Trouble with Genesis Filing for Bankruptcy?
Sabrina Martins VieiraSabrina Martins Vieira
related image Ethereum (ETH): Shanghai Hard Fork Causes Concern Among Developers, Here Are Reasons
01/26/2023 - 00:00
Ethereum (ETH): Shanghai Hard Fork Causes Concern Among Developers, Here Are Reasons
Sabrina Martins VieiraSabrina Martins Vieira
related image Solana (SOL) Reaches Important Level as Network Hits New Milestone: Crypto Market Review, Jan. 25
01/25/2023 - 23:50
Solana (SOL) Reaches Important Level as Network Hits New Milestone: Crypto Market Review, Jan. 25
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan