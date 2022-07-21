New Dogecoin Core Update Has Been Released; Here's What's New

Thu, 07/21/2022 - 09:10
article image
Alex Dovbnya
New version of Dogecoin Core software has gone live, bringing slew of important improvements
New Dogecoin Core Update Has Been Released; Here's What's New
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

A new version of the Dogecoin Core software has been released, according to a Thursday announcement.

Developer Patrick Lodder has explained that version 1.14.6 has improved the network's efficiency while also bringing important security updates. Hence, all Dogecoin users are strongly advised to upgrade.

The recommended dust limit has been lowered to 0.01 DOGE from 1 DOGE, according to the upgrade.

As reported by U.Today, Dogecoin Core 1.14.5, the meme coin's new minor version release, went live in late 2021, significantly reducing transaction fees.

Elon Musk, the most prominent Dogecoin cheerleader, called attention to the recent upgrades on Twitter.

The entrepreneur previously supported scaling Dogecoin by dramatically increasing its block size and cutting down transaction fees. This was necessary to make the meme coin a viable option for day-to-day purchases (such as movie tickets).

Related
Elon Musk Clarifies His Stance on Bitcoin After Tesla’s U-Turn
The centibillionaire said during an earnings call that Tesla did not sell any Dogecoin. The e-car manufacturer made it possible to buy its merch with the meme coin earlier this week. It is not clear how much DOGE the company actually has, but it most likely owns only a negligible amount.

As reported by U.Today, Tesla recently revealed that it had sold $936 million worth of Bitcoin during the second quarter, which represented the vast majority of the company's holdings.

Last month, Musk tweeted that he was buying more Dogecoin shortly after the Tesla boss was sued for promoting the meme coin that the lawsuit says is a textbook "pyramid scheme."

DOGE is up 13% over the past week.

#Dogecoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Monero (XMR) 25% Weekly Gain Leads Cryptocurrency Market, Avoids Sell-Off
07/21/2022 - 12:59
Monero (XMR) 25% Weekly Gain Leads Cryptocurrency Market, Avoids Sell-Off
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ripple Remittance Technology Launches on Shopify via Airwallex's New Online App
07/21/2022 - 12:10
Ripple Remittance Technology Launches on Shopify via Airwallex's New Online App
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Nomiswap DEX with AMM Unlocks Unmatched Trading and Yield Farming Opportunities: Review
07/21/2022 - 11:50
Nomiswap DEX with AMM Unlocks Unmatched Trading and Yield Farming Opportunities: Review
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov