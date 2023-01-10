New Details on 4 Trillion SHIB Moved by Binance – Shiba Inu Staking Performed

Tue, 01/10/2023 - 15:55
article image
Yuri Molchan
Update on 4 trillion SHIB transaction performed by Binance, earlier covered by U.Today
New Details on 4 Trillion SHIB Moved by Binance – Shiba Inu Staking Performed
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

As reported by U.Today earlier, Whale Alert crypto tracker spotted a whopping 4 trillion SHIB moved by the largest trading platform by volume, Binance.

Now, new details of this transaction have emerged.

Binance unstakes 12.6 trillion, then restakes 4 trillion SHIB

Shibburn crypto tracker that traces Shib burn transactions has shared details of the massive SHIB movement recently reported by Whale Alert.

The latter tweeted that Binance had moved 4 trillion (4,000,000,000,000) SHIB to an anonymous wallet. Shibburn tweeted that these meme coins worth $36,280,000 were restaked by the crypto trading giant.

Shibburn also tweeted that, initially, Binance moved 12,661,395,600,288 Shiba Inu (SHIB) – the equivalent of $116,231,611. This massive chunk of meme tokens was removed from the staking pool of ShibaSwap dex.

Following that, Shibburn continues, 4 trillion Shiba Inu were staked back. At the time of this writing, according to the tracker, its website shows that the total amount of SHIB staked currently has dropped to 18,101,132,414,550 coins.

Shibburn added that now there are 4 trillion coins temporarily out of circulation.

Related
Shibarium Launch Will Trigger Massive Buys of BONE: PawZone Founder

Binance has wallet on ShibaSwap

SHIB community influencer @ShibBPP has commented on this news. According to him, Binance exchange set up a whitelisted wallet on ShibaSwap on the day of its launch. Now CZ's crypto giant has been staking SHIB there and giving rewards from there to its users.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Staking
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Mike Novogratz Says Crypto Market Is “Pretty Clean” Right Now
01/10/2023 - 16:20
Mike Novogratz Says Crypto Market Is “Pretty Clean” Right Now
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image SHIB Price Acts Impressive Amid 13 Trillion Shiba Inu Token Transfer
01/10/2023 - 15:45
SHIB Price Acts Impressive Amid 13 Trillion Shiba Inu Token Transfer
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Flare (FLR) Token Airdrop Distribution to XRP Holders Completed by Binance: Details
01/10/2023 - 15:35
Flare (FLR) Token Airdrop Distribution to XRP Holders Completed by Binance: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide