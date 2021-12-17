NASDAQ-Listed Nuvei Partners with FTX Exchange: Details

Nuvei, a one-stop digital payments ecosystem for retail clients and businesses, inks a partnership with one of the largest centralized cryptocurrencies exchanges.

Nuvei and FTX have joined forces for a better payments experience

According to the official announcement shared by the team of Nuvei, its payment solutions are now integrated by FTX, a top-notch centralized cryptocurrency exchange.

With this partnership, all users of the FTX crypto exchange will be able to utilize Nuvei's solutions as a payment method. With Nuvei, FTX will have one more instrument for instant deposits and withdrawals suitable for large-scale transactions.

Philip Fayer, Nuvei’s chair and CEO, stresses that this partnership is a huge milestone on Nuvei's road to mass adoption in the retail and institutional segments:

FTX is one of the world’s largest digital currency exchanges, and we are thrilled to partner with them to help simplify the transaction experience for their customers and speed processing times. Together, we will provide instant payment deposits, supporting the higher value transactions that are often required in cryptocurrency trading. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with FTX and to expand the partnership to provide more APMs and enable payouts, bringing the latest innovations to their payment capabilities.

As covered by U.Today previously, Nuvei digital payments vendor made its debut on NASDAQ this October.

Earlier this year, it acquired world-leading crypto-to-fiat payments provider Simplex.

40+ cryptos, 150+ fiat currencies: What is Nuvei?

This is not the first time that the top-tier cryptocurrency exchange has added Nuvei instruments. On Oct. 27, 2021, Nuvei's tools were integrated by veteran crypto exchange Bitfinex.

Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX, is also thrilled by the opportunities unleashed by the new partnership with the Nuvei platform:

We want our users to have a frictionless experience and be able to convert from fiat to crypto and back seamlessly. We are thrilled to partner with an innovative company like Nuvei to provide a reliable payment on and off-ramp for our users.

With the acquisition of Simplex, Nuvei supports more than 500 payment methods in all. It boasts 40+ cryptocurrencies of various blockchains and the majority of the world's fiat currencies.