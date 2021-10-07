Crypto-Friendly Fintech Major Nuvei Goes Public on NASDAQ

Thu, 10/07/2021 - 10:13
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Yet another digital payments heavyweight that accepts cryptocurrencies celebrates its "Bell Ceremony"
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

U.S.-based NASDAQ replaces Toronto Stock Exchange as a core platform for Nuvei's NVEI stocks. Why is this important?

Nuvei goes public: Introducing NVEI

Starting from Oct. 6, 2021, Nuvei, a large-scale B2B digital payments vendor, sees its NVEI stock listed by NASDAQ exchange.

The Bell Ceremony took place yesterday in Times Square in New York City. According to the previously released statement, 3,000,000 subordinate voting shares will be available for NASDAQ customers.

The company expects gross proceeds of $369.4 million.

NVEI.U will be delisted from Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) after markets close on Oct. 13, 2021.

Bringing cryptocurrencies to e-commerce

Nuvei is a new-gen provider of digital payments services to thriving businesses. It boasts 480+ local and alternative payment methods to ensure seamless value transfer for entrepreneurs across the globe.

Starting from March 2021, it added support for 40+ cryptocurrencies, including crypto behemoths Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, memetic token Dogecoin and some veteran cryptos like NEO and Bitcoin Gold.

Also, in September 2021, it completed the acquisition of the largest fiat-to-crypto services provider in the world, Simplex.

As covered by U.Today previously, NASDAQ listed the stocks of Ripple's long-term partner, fintech company dLocal.

