Bitfinex Integrates Nuvei's Simplex as Fiat On-Ramp: Details

Flagship cryptocurrency platform Bitfinex, one of the oldest centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, shares the details of its partnership with Nuvei's wholly-owned subsidiary Simplex.

Simplex goes live on Bitfinex

According to a joint official announcement by Bitfinex and Nuvei's Simplex, a new service is available for all Bitfinex traders with an intermediate level of verification.

Simplex, a world-leading crypto-to-fiat paygate service will be used by Bitfinex clients for crypto purchasing on the platform. A number of assets available on Bitfinex will be included in this offering.

In its inaugural releases, Simplex enables the purchasing of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), the largest stablecoin U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) and Gold-pegged stablecoin Tether Gold (XAUT).

Nimrod Lehavi, CEO and co-founder of Simplex, a Nuvei company, stresses the importance of this collaboration for the accessibility of cryptocurrencies and their worldwide adoption:

We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with Bitfinex. Bitfinex is a great addition to our strong roster of crypto businesses and exchanges. Our goal is to make cryptocurrency accessible to everyone.

First crucial partnership for Nuvei after NASDAQ listing

Paolo Ardoino, CTO at Bitfinex, is sure that this integration will advance the trading experience for Bitfinex clients:

Our mission has always been to increase the accessibility of digital tokens and provide an optimal trading experience for our growing customer base.

As covered by U.Today previously, fintech conglomerate Nuvei is among the latest crypto-friendly companies that went public via IPOs.

Its "bell ceremony" took place on NASDAQ on Oct. 7, 2021.