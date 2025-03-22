Advertisement
    SHIB Burns Record Mysterious 771,019% Surge – What's Happening?

    By Yuri Molchan
    Sat, 22/03/2025 - 20:00
    SHIB community has witnessed mind-blowing six-digit burn rate increase
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Data shared by the prominent Shibburn tracker in a recent tweet shows that the burn rate metric has surged enormously, stunning the SHIB community with a six-digit increase.

    Still, the SHIB batch that has been burned this time is rather small and hardly matches the mammoth increase shown above.

    SHIB burns jump 771,019% 

    The aforementioned data tracker revealed a stunning 771,019% jump in the number of SHIB meme coins burned over the last 24 hours. The number of meme coins that were destroyed as a result of this staggering surge amounts to 18,684,231 SHIB.

    Advertisement

    So far, the largest burn transaction out of the four has recorded 16,035,545 SHIB, gone to an unspendable wallet. It was followed by the removal of 1,070,154 SHIB from the circulation supply.

    Still, both the tweet and the Shibburn website show a 771,019% rise, which just might mean that a large burn transaction has taken place, but it has not been recorded on the website on the burn transfer list yet. It could be that another several tens of millions of meme coins have been scorched, but the community is not aware of it yet.

    In the meantime, the weekly burn statistics show that, over the past week, the community has managed to dispose of 74,896,709 SHIB meme coins, seeing the burn rate drop by 86.04%.

    SHIB executive teases key feature of upcoming Shibarium L3

    Meanwhile, the SHIB team has been working on the Shibarium layer-3 solution for more than a year now. This week, several X posts from the SHIB team have teased this upcoming upgrade, lifting the veil of secrecy as to what this layer 3 is going to be like and what its main feature will be.

    The official marketing lead of the SHIB team, known to the community as Lucie, has published a tweet today, talking about this approaching next step for Shibarium and its army of users.

    According to Lucie, the layer 3 of Shibarium will be focused on privacy, keeping user data entirely encrypted, “even while apps are using it.” She stated clearly that developers, the network or the authorities would be unable to see user data unless users themselves choose to share it.

    This will be possible thanks to Fully Homomorphic Encryption (FHE) rollups provided by Shiba Inu partner Zama.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn #Shibarium

