Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Ripple CTO Reacts to IMF's Take on XRP and Utility Tokens

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 24/03/2025 - 9:59
    XRP faces security status question amid IMF's crypto update, Ripple CTO weighs in
    Advertisement
    Ripple CTO Reacts to IMF's Take on XRP and Utility Tokens
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The International Monetary Fund has finally introduced some order into how digital assets are classified in global statistics. Bitcoin and similar tokens without liabilities? They are capital assets. Stablecoins backed by liabilities? Financial instruments. Cross-border cryptocurrency flows? They go into capital accounts as acquisitions or sales of non-derivative assets. 

    Then there are protocol and platform tokens - Ethereum, Solana - potentially seen as equity-like assets if the holder is from a different country than the issuer. A neat framework, or maybe not.

    Related
    Bitcoin (BTC) Invalidates Crucial Price Setup, XRP Faces 50 and 100 Day Squeeze, Ethereum (ETH) Finally Bounces Back?
    Mon, 03/24/2025 - 00:01
    Bitcoin (BTC) Invalidates Crucial Price Setup, XRP Faces 50 and 100 Day Squeeze, Ethereum (ETH) Finally Bounces Back?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    1,002,964,549 SHIB Go As Burn Rate Jumps 8,099%
    Bitcoin to $200K? ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad Author’ Says Many People Will Make This Mistake
    Bitcoin (BTC) Invalidates Crucial Price Setup, XRP Faces 50 and 100 Day Squeeze, Ethereum (ETH) Finally Bounces Back?
    Solana Co-Founder Trashes L2s, Says L1s Are Faster and More Secure

    That last part about utility tokens got people talking. If the IMF subtly calls them securities, what does that mean for everything that falls under that vague category? Bitcoin remains a medium of exchange, but what about XRP? The discussion escalated fast.

    Advertisement

    XRP security? 

    David Schwartz, Ripple’s CTO, jumped in with a take of his own. The definition of utility tokens, per the IMF, says they come with a financial claim against an identifiable counterparty for goods or services. 

    But Schwartz questioned what major token actually fits that description, if any at all.

    Related
    Ripple CTO Squashes XRP Ledger Criticism: Details
    Sun, 03/23/2025 - 15:11
    Ripple CTO Squashes XRP Ledger Criticism: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Inevitably, the XRP debate flared up. Could this mean XRP is about to be cemented as a security? Some thought so, but Schwartz was not convinced. If XRP is a utility token just because it can pay future transaction fees, then Bitcoin and Ethereum are, too. The logic did not add up for him.

    RLUSD too?

    Then, the conversation got into stablecoins. Maybe they are the closest thing to what the IMF is describing. But even that seemed off. Wouldn’t that make stablecoins "utility tokens?"

    If so, is the IMF’s definition even correct? Financial activity always has some element of expectation - of value, of return. Drawing hard lines does not make it any simpler.

    Related
    Why Did Ripple Create RLUSD Stablecoin? XRP Lawyer Reveals Real Reason
    Fri, 03/21/2025 - 15:51
    Why Did Ripple Create RLUSD Stablecoin? XRP Lawyer Reveals Real Reason
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Amid all of this, Ripple’s own move into stablecoins with RLUSD is hard to ignore. The stablecoin market is projected to explode past $2.8 trillion, and Ripple is positioning itself accordingly.

    But what does that mean for XRP? That is the question hanging in the air, and no framework can answer it just yet.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News #RLUSD

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 24, 2025 - 9:42
    1,002,964,549 SHIB Go As Burn Rate Jumps 8,099%
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Mar 24, 2025 - 9:09
    XRP Hits Bullish Reversal, Bull Run Confirmed?
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    OPT Token Launches on XT.com with Edgecast Cloud Integration Powering Optio’s Growth
    Bybit Named Exclusive Payment Partner for Tomorrowland Brasil 2025-26, Launches Cardholder Presale
    Linear Finance: Building a High-Performance Perpetual DEX on Orderly Network
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    OPT Token Launches on XT.com with Edgecast Cloud Integration Powering Optio’s Growth
    Bybit Named Exclusive Payment Partner for Tomorrowland Brasil 2025-26, Launches Cardholder Presale
    Linear Finance: Building a High-Performance Perpetual DEX on Orderly Network
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CTO Reacts to IMF's Take on XRP and Utility Tokens
    1,002,964,549 SHIB Go As Burn Rate Jumps 8,099%
    XRP Hits Bullish Reversal, Bull Run Confirmed?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD