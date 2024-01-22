Advertisement
AD

Mysterious 420 Billion Shiba Inu Transfer Occurs as SHIB Price Aims at $0.00001

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Massive $3.87 million Shiba Inu token transfer, totaling 420 billion, sparks intrigue as SHIB sets its sights on $0.00001 mark
Mon, 22/01/2024 - 9:41
Mysterious 420 Billion Shiba Inu Transfer Occurs as SHIB Price Aims at $0.00001
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a surprising turn of events, an unidentified major investor has executed a substantial transaction involving 419.873 billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens, valued at an impressive $3.87 million. The blockchain activity was tracked by Etherscan, revealing that the massive volume of SHIB swiftly migrated from address "0xecfB" to "0xd37" within the past three hours. Both addresses remain shrouded in mystery, adding intrigue to an already enigmatic move.

Advertisement

Related
Shiba Inu's Shibarium Skyrockets Whopping 140% in Transaction Activity

What adds a layer of complexity to this transfer is the origin of the Shiba Inu tokens. Initially residing in a sender address associated with Coinbase Prime Custody, the transaction hints at a possible institutional nature, aligning with the modus operandi of Coinbase's custody solution.

""
Source: Etherscan

Is bottom in for Shiba Inu (SHIB) price?

This significant SHIB movement unfolds against the backdrop of dynamic price action for the token. Having endured a prolonged downtrend lasting over 36 days, the SHIB price recently hit $0.0000092, marking a 20.5% decrease from its peak a month ago. Despite this dip, signs of a potential market reversal have emerged, with active buybacks suggesting a temporary bottom for the Shiba Inu token.

""
SHIB to USD by CoinMarketCap

The focal point of interest, however, remains the mysterious transfer of nearly 420 billion SHIB tokens. As the SHIB price strives to reclaim the coveted $0.00001 threshold, the enigmatic nature of this massive transaction adds an intriguing layer to the narrative. If the SHIB price manages to consolidate around its current level, observers speculate that a resurgence beyond $0.00001 could be on the horizon.

Related
Here's How Much Shiba Inu (SHIB) Tron Founder Justin Sun Transferred Out of Major Exchange

As investors eagerly await further developments, the mystery surrounding the 420 billion SHIB transfer amplifies the anticipation for what lies ahead.

#Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shibarium
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Ethereum (ETH) Faces Serious Bug; Here's Who Might Be Affected
2024/01/22 09:39
Ethereum (ETH) Faces Serious Bug; Here's Who Might Be Affected
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image XRP in Epic Correction Mode: Watch These 3 Catalysts for Growth
2024/01/22 09:39
XRP in Epic Correction Mode: Watch These 3 Catalysts for Growth
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Coinbase v. SEC: Ripple's Chief Lawyer Exposes Major Misconduct
2024/01/22 09:39
Coinbase v. SEC: Ripple's Chief Lawyer Exposes Major Misconduct
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

ChainGPT Chaingpt Facilitates the Launch of the GT Protocol, Bringing AI-Powered Auto-Trading to Crypto
Nuvo Unveils Nuscription: Revolutionizing Blockchain Trading
U-Hack: The Web3 University Hackathon Series
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Mysterious 420 Billion Shiba Inu Transfer Occurs as SHIB Price Aims at $0.00001
Ethereum (ETH) Faces Serious Bug; Here's Who Might Be Affected
XRP in Epic Correction Mode: Watch These 3 Catalysts for Growth
Show all