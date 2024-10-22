Musk's "Buy Bitcoin" Tweet Turns 6

Exactly six years ago, Tesla CEO Elon Musk asked his 23 million followers whether they would want to buy some Bitcoin.

Advertisement

The question was accompanied by a picture of an anime-style character in a Bitcoin-branded dress.

Back then, Musk's Twitter account was temporarily locked due to some speculation about whether or not the billionaire actually got hacked.

That was Musk's very first mention of the major social media network that he ended up buying in 2022.

Advertisement

The price of the cryptocurrency has surged by roughly 1,000% since then. It is currently trading at around $67,328, according to CoinGecko data.

After more than a year of silence, Musk resumed tweeting about Bitcoin in January 2020. In a playful tongue-in-cheek tweet, Musk

Musk's Tesla, of course, purchased $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin in early 2021, supercharging the bull market and pushing the cryptocurrency above the $50,000 level for the first time.

However, the billionaire seemingly soured on Bitcoin shortly after giving a major boost, with Tesla ditching payments in the leading cryptocurrency due to environmental concerns. Musk would then engage in numerous debates with Bitcoin advocates on Twitter. Back in 2021, Musk also stated that he was not Satoshi.

His last tweet that mentions "Bitcoin" dates back to May 2022.

Earlier this month, Musk broke his silence on crypto, arguing that it helps with "individual freedom."

As reported by U.Today, Tesla also moved Bitcoin to unknown wallets, causing some speculation about whether or not the leading e-car maker started liquidating its remaining Bitcoin holdings.