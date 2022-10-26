Mushe (XMU) Releases NFT Halloween Collection on OpenSea

First NFTs by Mushe (XMU) team are about to go live on largest marketplace

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Since Halloween, there's been an increase in interest in spooky NFTs. Collectors appear to be getting into the spirit as developers launch their projects, kick-off events, and roll out roadmap activations.

With the NFT markets experiencing significant growth despite the general downturn in the crypto market, thousands of non-fungible enthusiasts have joined the ecosystem, putting this holiday season on track.

As all Hallows' Eve kicks off all other end-of-year celebrations, the Mushe (XMU) team is set to release its NFT collection for Halloween on OpenSea just right in time.

OpenSea: The NFT Collections and Game Items Storefront

OpenSea has emerged as the most crucial marketplace for NFT listings. Art collections, club avatars, and in-game items are among the offers. As of October 2022, OpenSea supports NFTs from seven major blockchains: Ethereum, Polygon, Klaytn, Solana, Optimism, Arbitrum, and, most recently, Avalanche.

Ads

OpenSea launched in December 2017, years before the NFT boom of 2021. Initially, CryptoKitties was the most popular and oldest collection. Later, hit collections such as CryptoPunks arrived, increasing the volume on OpenSea by hundreds of millions.

Mushe NFT collections are listed on Halloween eve in 2022

Adding some color, action, and humor to Halloween this year is the MusheVerse NFT Halloween collection. On October 31, 2022, Mushe World will release the MusheVerse NFT collection on OpenSea. As the world's largest NFT marketplace, OpenSea makes it simple for anyone to sign up and buy NFTs from any device, anywhere in the world.

After researching the NFT market, the Mushe (XMU) team decided to design products that would work with the system so that regular people could use it. The first NFTs will be designed to look like old video games and will be a significant investment for the network. Mushe (XMU) intends to issue NFTs in various quantities for utility, storage, and other purposes.

In the future, Mushe Token (XMU) plans to create unique NFTs to help the platform grow. Users can purchase NFTs representing ownership of commercial and residential property, land, advertisement spaces, and more by using the Mushe (XMU) wallet to store NFTs and items within the MusheVerse.

These NFTs will be available on the open NFT market and verified on the blockchain. Mushe Token has implemented a system to reward early adopters and return platform ownership to users.

With these developments on the horizon, this is the best time to get involved with Mushe Token (XMU). The release of Halloween NFT collectibles on OpenSea makes it simple to do so. You should go to OpenSea on October 31, 2022, create an account, connect your digital wallet, and begin browsing the MusheVerse collection. Don't pass it up!

How To Purchase Mushe (XMU) Token

For newcomers looking to get involved and buy Mushe token, you will need a compatible ERC20 wallet such as Metamask or Trust Wallet, which will need to be connected to UniSwap or you can use the MusheSwap website: https://swap.mushe.world/

Once the wallet is connected to UniSwap, you will need to press the swap button and specify Mushe (XMU) contract address: 0x56123908ACA89bf60cE9659aE9F4589E46c8D2cF or you can click the link here: https://app.uniswap.org/#/swap?chain=mainnet&outputCurrency=0x56123908ACA89bf60cE9659aE9F4589E46c8D2cF.

Learn more about Mushe (XMU)

Official Website: https://www.mushe.world/

Community Links: https://linktr.ee/musheworld

XMU Contract: 0x56123908ACA89bf60cE9659aE9F4589E46c8D2cF