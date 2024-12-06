Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    Mt. Gox Makes New Transfers After Bitcoin Plunges to $92K

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The #Bitcoin price recently slipped to as low as $92,980
    Fri, 6/12/2024 - 5:50
    Mt. Gox Makes New Transfers After Bitcoin Plunges to $92K
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The now-defunct Mt. Gox exchange recently transferred $352.69 million to two new wallets, according to data provided by Lookonchain. 

    Advertisement

    Notably, the transfer came after the Bitcoin price flash-crashed to as low as  $92,980 earlier today after hitting a new all-time high of $103,608. 

    According to CoinGlass data, a whopping $892.78 million worth of crypto got liquidated over the past 24 hours, with long potions accounting for the vast majority of them sum ($718.71 million). 

    HOT Stories
    Mt. Gox Makes New Transfers After Bitcoin Plunges to $92K
    XRP Drops: Why Is It Bullish? Dogecoin (DOGE) Delivers Crucial Signal, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Boom Turns to Bust
    Tom Lee Says Bitcoin Rally Is 'Precursor' to S&P 500
    Michael Saylor Says He’ll Keep His Bitcoin Promise As BTC Breaks $100,000

    Related
    Mt. Gox Likely to Move More BTC Soon: Report
    Wed, 09/25/2024 - 14:53
    Mt. Gox Likely to Move More BTC Soon: Report
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Advertisement

    The cryptocurrency is currently trading at $97,889 after paring some losses. 

    It is worth mentioning that Mt. Gox also sent 24,052 $BTC($2.43 billion) to a new wallet right after Bitcoin broke through the $100,000 mark for the first time on Thursday. 

    Mt. Gox also made substantial Bitcoin transactions last month. However, this did not prevent the cryptocurrency from rallying significantly higher in November. 

    The infamous Bitcoin trading platform, which went bankrupt back in 2014 after losing 850,000 BTC, began the process of redistribution back in June. 

    In October, its repayment deadline was postponed to late 2025.  

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Dec 6, 2024 - 0:01
    XRP Drops: Why Is It Bullish? Dogecoin (DOGE) Delivers Crucial Signal, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Boom Turns to Bust
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 19:52
    Tom Lee Says Bitcoin Rally Is 'Precursor' to S&P 500
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Metaplex Protocol Achieves Record-Breaking Protocol Fees in November 2024
    Phantom Wallet Integrates Sui
    STEPN GO and adidas launch First-Ever STEPN GO x adidas Physical Shoe Drop
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Mt. Gox Makes New Transfers After Bitcoin Plunges to $92K
    XRP Drops: Why Is It Bullish? Dogecoin (DOGE) Delivers Crucial Signal, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Boom Turns to Bust
    Tom Lee Says Bitcoin Rally Is 'Precursor' to S&P 500
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD