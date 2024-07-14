Advertisement
    MOONHOP’s Presale to Capitalize on Market Recovery, BONK’s Optimism

    article image
    Guest Author
    MOONHOP to capitalize on The Fluffies community to gain market strength
    Sun, 14/07/2024 - 16:30
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Contents
    With the market recovery, memecoins like MOONHOP might see a value appreciation in the foreseeable future, with a presale price of $0.01 per coin and a referral program. 

    BONK Price Potential

    Bonk Inu (BONK) is having a great time. This dog-themed meme coin has jumped up 10%, reaching a one-month high of $0.00002698. This milestone has made BONK the largest meme coin on Solana, with a market cap flaunting billions.

    Although it's behind giants like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepecoin, Bonk Inu has recently outpaced them in price action. The reason behind this success could be BONK DAO's proposal to burn 84 billion tokens.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Saw 2.5 Million Surge, Price Skyrockets to $0.52
    Michael Saylor Makes Epic Bitcoin Statement as BTC Price Hits $60,000
    German Government Suddenly Sees 9,000% Increase in Bitcoin Holdings. There’s a Catch
    JP Morgan CEO Has Warning for Markets, Will Bitcoin Concur?

    MOONHOP’s Strong Start

    MOONHOP, a rabbit memecoin. One of the contenders for strong memecoin launch, this coin's presale is moving quite fast.

    Since MOONHOP entered the crypto garden, its community - aka The Fluffle - has grown quite fast. The more this Fluffle expands, the more every community member will enjoy. You can also lend a hand here with MOONHOP’s enticing referral program.

    Here’s how it works: Create your unique referral code by connecting your wallet to MOONHOP’s platform. Share your code with friends, family, and fellow crypto bunnies. Every time someone buys MOONHOP coins using your code, you’ll earn a percentage of their purchase. 

    Join MOONHOP Presale Now:

    Website: MOONHOP.io

    Presale: https://MOONHOP.io/buy

    Twitter: https://twitter.com/MOONHOPcoin

    Telegram: https://t.me/MOONHOPcoin

    #MOONHOP
    About the author
    article image
    Guest Author

    A guest author represents the interests of the company he or she is promoting in his or her articles and is not part of U.Today’s editorial staff.
    U.Today is not responsible for articles published by guest authors.
    The opinions expressed in articles by guest authors do not necessarily reflect the views of U.Today.
    The content published by guest authors is not investment advice.

