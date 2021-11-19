Moon NFT Metaverse Allows Crypto Holders to Build Civilization on the Moon

Developed by moon.ws software engineering studio, Moon promotes itself as the first “interplanetary metaverse.” Its unmatched “Play-to-Earn” experience allows crypto enthusiasts to monetize their gaming skills while creating a new civilization from scratch.

Here’s how blockchain allows you to buy land on the moon

Moon NFT-centric metaverse should be considered a multi-product blockchain-based gaming environment. First of all, it includes 26,000 virtual land plots covering the entire terrain of Earth’s only satellite.

Forget what you thought you knew; Moon stands at the forefront of a groundbreaking revolution in the gaming industry.



With the emergence of #NFTs, Moon is bringing something truly unique!#Metaverse #MOON #BSC #PlayToEarn #Crypto #NFThttps://t.co/MspVexPBhr November 19, 2021

Every plot is minted as a non-fungible token or NFT. They can be stored, exchanged, traded and collateralized just like ordinary cryptocurrency tokens. The core native asset of the ecosystem, Moon Token (MON), is accepted by the project’s economy as its main payment method.

Then, users are invited to explore the moon’s surface and build a new civilization from scratch. For instance, blockchain enthusiasts can open mines and businesses, develop real estate and infrastructure and even create and administer new nation-states, i.e., “Moon Countries.”

To govern a new civilization, creators can establish all necessary political and economic structures known to the modern world.

Many planets, single Metaverse

Also, the engineers behind this game ecosystem implemented a lucrative “Play-to-Earn” module. Users can earn money by participating in tournaments and competitions, by creating value in their countries, as well as by creating successful alliances against their competitors.

Ideologically, its gameplay merges the features of Age of Empires, Rise of Nations and Sim City as it is focused on both strategic planning and long-term planning.

While developing the value of their countries in terms of political, military and economic progress, gamers increase the value of associated non-fungible tokens. Then, the tokens can be listed in third-party marketplaces, including the heavyweights OpenSea and Rarible.

Also, plenty of in-game objects will be released as NFTs, like extra oxygen supplies, mining tools, moon-adapted excavating equipment and more.

Last but not least, according to the roadmap of the moon NFT metaverse, crypto enthusiasts should expect the inclusion of other planets and satellites in its gaming world in the coming months.