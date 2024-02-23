Advertisement
AD

Monster Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase Mystifies Community

Advertisement
article image
Alex Dovbnya
A mysterious whale has made a splash in the Bitcoin sea with a record-breaking purchase
Fri, 23/02/2024 - 19:37
Monster Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase Mystifies Community
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

A colossal purchase of Bitcoin was made earlier today, with a single wallet accumulating over 26,200 BTC at a price point of $51,000 per Bitcoin. 

The transaction, amounting to an eye-watering total of approximately $1.3 billion, was spotted on a wallet identified by the address 3M6XpqUc8G8GuHYKQhjAWobo5aGpkdV7u, raising speculation over the buyer's identity, which ranges from sovereign wealth funds to high-net-worth individuals like Jeff Bezos or Mark Zuckerberg. 

Whale accumulation 

Recent activity within the Bitcoin network displays a significant accumulation trend among Bitcoin whales, defined as wallets holding over 100 BTC and not associated with any centralized exchanges. 

With the last transaction within the past 30 days, these entities seem to be in a state of collection rather than distribution. 

Related
Fidelity Surpasses BlackRock and Other ETFs by Daily Bitcoin Inflows Today

The "realized price" for such a whale cohort currently stands at $40.5K, according to cryptocurrency analyst Ki Young Ju. 

This behavior underpins a bullish sentiment in the market, indicating that key players are betting on the long-term value of Bitcoin despite short-term price fluctuations.

Bitcoin takes a breather 

The current performance of Bitcoin shows a slight increase, with a 0.9% rise to $51,127.05, staying relatively steady within a 24-hour range between $50,660.25 and $51,965.03. 

The stability around the $52K mark, however, is interpreted with caution by market analysts. 

Swissblock recently argued that Bitcoin's current stall at this resistance level may presage a potential pullback, 

Nonetheless, the market's robust trading volumes support a bullish outlook, and the overall market sentiment remains bullish. 

#Bitcoin News
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Fidelity Surpasses BlackRock and Other ETFs by Daily Bitcoin Inflows Today
2024/02/23 20:00
Fidelity Surpasses BlackRock and Other ETFs by Daily Bitcoin Inflows Today
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Nvidia Surpasses Entire Crypto Market as AI Hype Picks Up Steam
2024/02/23 20:00
Nvidia Surpasses Entire Crypto Market as AI Hype Picks Up Steam
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Cardano Praised by Dan Gambardello As Strong Chain While Avalanche Hit By Outage
2024/02/23 20:00
Cardano Praised by Dan Gambardello As Strong Chain While Avalanche Hit By Outage
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Monster Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase Mystifies Community
Fidelity Surpasses BlackRock and Other ETFs by Daily Bitcoin Inflows Today
Nvidia Surpasses Entire Crypto Market as AI Hype Picks Up Steam
Cardano Praised by Dan Gambardello As Strong Chain While Avalanche Hit By Outage
Shiba Budz (BUDZ) Novel Meme Coin Pre-Sale Gaining Steam in Late February as Majors Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB) Remain in Tops
Ripple Cofounder Celebrates Major Stellar Success, Polkadot Secures Spot on Coinbase Futures, Shiba Inu Burn Rate Surges 8,511%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Ethereum Dencun Upgrade Date Confirmed by Devs
Millions of XRP Shifted by Whales as Price Hits Key Support
Binance Web3 Wallet Announces Massive Crypto Giveaway to Celebrate ERC-404 Integration
Legendary Trader John Bollinger Issues Bullish Wake-Up Call as Bitcoin Price Turns Red
Spot Bitcoin ETFs Break Record With $50 Billion Trading Volume
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for February 23
Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for February 23
BlockDAG Network (BDAG) Pre-Sale Might be Gaining Steam in February since Retik Finance (RETIK), and eTuk Tuk (ETUKTUK) Communities Show Interest
Shiba Inu Developer Excites SHIB Community With Tweet, What It Pertains To
SHIB Army Receives Crucial Warning From Shiba Inu Team
MetaClip (MCLP) Cryptocurrency Sale Campaign Invites Investors as XRP Price Growing
DeeStream (DST) Asset Release Campaign On-Boards Investors as Blur (BLUR), Cosmos (ATOM) Keep Surging
XRP Makes Crucial Price Move, But Massive Roadblock Is Ahead
DeeStream (DST) Crypto Coin Sale Campaign Might be in Spotlight since Shiba Inu (SHIB), Polkadot (DOT) Supporters Waiting for Upgrades
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Monster Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase Mystifies Community
Fidelity Surpasses BlackRock and Other ETFs by Daily Bitcoin Inflows Today
Nvidia Surpasses Entire Crypto Market as AI Hype Picks Up Steam
Show all