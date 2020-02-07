Back

Monero (XMR) Mining Malware Secretly Installed on Bitbucket by Cybercriminals

📰 News
Put your
crypto to
work
  • 1.30

    Interest per week

  • 67.5

    Interest per year

  • 3.60

    Interest rate

Join Now!
Sponsored by Celsius.Network
  • Yuri Molchan

    Cybercriminals are infecting tons of computers through the Bitbucket platform with a secret Monero miner and other malware, a new report says

Monero (XMR) Mining Malware Secretly Installed on Bitbucket by Cybercriminals

Scmagazine reports that cybercriminals have been infecting users’ computers by secretly spreading malware via a platform for online file storage – Bitbucket. Among the malware the culprits are spreading is the Evasive Monero Miner, data stealers, ransomware, Trojan viruses and the IntelRapid cryptocurrency stealer.

However, the Bitbucket team has been warned of this and is timely eliminating the threat on its platform.

Still, as per the report, over 500,000 users have had their computers infected by now.

#Monero News

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.