Advertisement
AD

Mind-Blowing 800 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Move: What's Happening?

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Large wallets are moving Shiba Inu en masse, unfortunately, large portion of those funds being moved on exchanges like Coinbase
Mon, 29/01/2024 - 14:00
Mind-Blowing 800 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Move: What's Happening?
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The Shiba Inu token, known for its volatility and meme-fueled rallies, is experiencing a significant movement of 1.2 trillion tokens. Such substantial transfers can suggest a variety of strategic moves by holders, including possible redistribution, sales or wallet restructuring.

Advertisement

It appears that significant amounts of SHIB are being transferred to and from different wallets, including notable exchanges like Coinbase. This kind of activity typically indicates liquidity movement, possibly for reasons such as consolidation of assets, sales or preparation for exchange trading.

https://www.tradingview.com/
SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

The two largest transactions, 221 billion SHIB and 204 billion SHIB, moved from one wallet to another. The destinations are identical, suggesting a single entity is involved. The timestamps show these transfers happened within an hour of each other, which could imply strategic timing. Additionally, there is an inflow of 307 billion SHIB to a Coinbase wallet, which might become fuel for substantial selling in the foreseeable future.

Price analysis of Shiba Inu

On the market, SHIB has been showing signs of struggle at certain resistance levels. The asset recently faced a tough resistance level around the 0.00000950 mark, which it failed to surpass, indicating strong selling pressure at that price point. On the support side, SHIB has been trying to maintain its ground above the 0.00000899 level which, if broken, could lead to further downward movement toward lower support levels.

Related
$1 Million Bitcoin Advocate Samson Mow Names Key BTC Price Indicators

Looking ahead, for SHIB to start bullish movement, it would likely require a cryptocurrency market to enter a growth stage in the foreseeable future. Scenarios that could lead to growth are the wider adoption of SHIB on various DeFi platforms and usage as a lending or borrowing asset.

#Shiba Inu
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Makes Surprising Visit to Binance, New CEO Richard Teng Shares
2024/01/29 14:02
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Makes Surprising Visit to Binance, New CEO Richard Teng Shares
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Solana (SOL) Might Make Epic Comeback If This Pattern Validates
2024/01/29 14:02
Solana (SOL) Might Make Epic Comeback If This Pattern Validates
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Ethereum (ETH) Needs These 3 Crucial Factors to Align for Growth: Details
2024/01/29 14:02
Ethereum (ETH) Needs These 3 Crucial Factors to Align for Growth: Details
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Banxa Integration Brings Seamless, Low-Cost Fiat On-Ramps to Sui, Off-Ramps Coming Soon
Icon World Token Presale & App Launching for Icon World Fan Tokens!
Singapore Traders Fair and Blockchain Festival 2024: A Game-Changing Blend of Finance and Blockchain at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Makes Surprising Visit to Binance, New CEO Richard Teng Shares
Mind-Blowing 800 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Move: What's Happening?
Solana (SOL) Might Make Epic Comeback If This Pattern Validates
Show all