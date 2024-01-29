Shibarium: Thousands of Projects to Join L2 Network With Numerous Partnerships – SHIB Rep

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A member of the Shiba Inu team, its marketing expert Lucie, has taken to the X social media platform (formerly known as Twitter) to address the SHIB community and give them another positive message about the future of Shibarium.

However, many members of the SHIB army are doubtful and are calling on the SHIB team to accelerate the development of the long-promised updates.

Meanwhile, the SHIB community has sent nearly two hundred million more of them to dead-end wallets.

"Shibarium aspires to onboard 1,000 projects"

Lucie, known on X as @LucieSHIB, has spread the word about Shibarium’s plans to "onboard 1,000 projects with numerous partnerships," adding that supporting new projects does not necessarily mean cancelling the existing ones.

In the future, #Shibarium aspires to onboard 1000 projects with numerous partnerships. Remember, supporting new projects doesn’t mean canceling existing ones.



Besides, Lucie added that for those members of the SHIB army who have come this far, providing their support for the development team, there is hardly any point in giving up now. Lucie then shared some recommendations on how to pick new projects that are building on Shibarium. She believes users should support those projects that resonate with them and thoroughly analyze their whitepaper, fundamentals, team, utility, etc. Thorough research, Lucie emphasized, comes above everything else here. She also mentioned the Shiba Inu Metaverse through a hashtag.

Community's mixed reaction to this call

The reaction of the SHIB community to this tweet was mixed. Some users were clearly doubtful about the SHIB team being able to go anywhere beyond just making plans and promising new developments. One SHIB fan wrote that there has long been no news about what is happening to the Shiba Inu Metaverse.

Maybe these projects are getting tired of the lies and not being transparent with the community. I would not want to build on shibarium also with the way the team handles things. Common sense. You shouldn’t even have to ask that question but the team is to stuck on themselves — Crypto Hillbilly (@CryptoHill81) January 28, 2024

Many commentators, though, praised the SHIB project’s developers, publishing comments with bullish and enthusiastic sentiments.

Close to 200 million SHIB burned

According to a recent tweet by Shibburn, in the past seven days, the SHIB community has successfully disposed of 197,991,784 SHIB in total, pushing the burn rate up 21.28%.

Several times last week, the daily SHIB burn rate showed impressive rises, in particular going higher than 4,240% on Thursday, with 15,712,916 SHIB transferred to unspendable wallets. On Sunday, the burn rate was up 4,907%.

As for recent burns, within the last 24 hours, only 3,783,996 SHIB were destroyed, with the rate plunging by 80.48%.