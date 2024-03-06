Advertisement
AD

Millions of XRP Suddenly Exit Major Exchange as XRP Price Goes Up

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Millions of XRP suddenly leave Binance amid XRP price surge
Wed, 6/03/2024 - 15:30
Millions of XRP Suddenly Exit Major Exchange as XRP Price Goes Up
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

A seismic shift rippled through the XRP community today as a colossal transfer of 18.73 million XRP, valued at a staggering $11.26 million, rocked major cryptocurrency exchange Binance. Detected by Whale Alert, this mammoth transaction has sent shockwaves across the market, leaving many investors speculating on its implications.

Advertisement

Related
XRP Rally Versus Rivals, Why is $0.7 Resistance Impenetrable?

The substantial withdrawal, making its way to the address "rarG6F," a familiar destination with a history of transactions dating back to Jan. 3, has left many puzzled. Currently, the address holds a substantial 35.4 million XRP tokens.

Such significant withdrawals from exchanges often signal strategic accumulation or the transfer of assets to separate wallets, suggesting bullish sentiment among investors. Conversely, movements of tokens toward exchanges typically indicate a readiness to sell, adding an extra layer of intrigue to the situation.

""
XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

The eye-catching transfer of millions of tokens came amid equally eye-catching XRP price action. Despite initial fluctuations, including a 4.9% decline followed by an 8.3% surge and another subsequent drop of 5.3%, XRP has managed to maintain a steady trajectory. As of now, XRP is trading at $0.6, marking a 1.69% increase from the opening price.

Related
XRP New Listings on Horizon From Major Crypto Exchange: Details

The burning question on everyone's mind is how this massive withdrawal will affect the price of the popular token in the coming days. While some anticipate a surge in value due to reduced supply on the exchange, others remain cautious, wary of potential market manipulation or insider trading. 

Whether this move will be followed by further withdrawals of XRP from major platforms remains uncertain, adding an air of suspense to the already tumultuous cryptocurrency market.

#XRP #XRP News #XRP Price Analysis #Ripple News
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Expecting Something Big, Teased Update Excites Community
2024/03/06 15:32
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Expecting Something Big, Teased Update Excites Community
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image No ADA? Cardano Founder Reacts to ADA’s Exclusion From New Grayscale Fund
2024/03/06 15:32
No ADA? Cardano Founder Reacts to ADA’s Exclusion From New Grayscale Fund
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Next Bitcoin ATH at $150,000 May Come in October 2025, Peter Brandt Predicts
2024/03/06 15:32
Next Bitcoin ATH at $150,000 May Come in October 2025, Peter Brandt Predicts
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

CONF3RENCE 2024 and BLOCKCHANCE Are Joining Forces!
Blockchain Life Forum 2024 in Dubai: Find Out How to Make the Most of the Current Bull Run
Proof of Talk Returns To The Louvre Palace As Agenda-setting Event for Web3
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Expecting Something Big, Teased Update Excites Community
Millions of XRP Suddenly Exit Major Exchange as XRP Price Goes Up
No ADA? Cardano Founder Reacts to ADA’s Exclusion From New Grayscale Fund
Show all