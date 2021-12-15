MilkywayEX Introduces DeFi and IDO Launchpad on Binance Smart Chain: Details

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

MilkyWayEX, a new decentralized trading platform on Binance Smart Chain, has implemented a number of "yield farming" functions and is going to roll out IDO launchpad.

One-stop platform for IDOs, staking and yield farming: What is MilkyWayEX?

Launched in 2021, MilkyWayEX is a peer-to-peer exchange on Binance Smart Chain, the fastest and cheapest smart contracts platform. It allows users to trade spot and leveraged positions in a noncustodial manner.

We are delighted to announce that we are released our brand new UI for main page of @MilkywayExGB



Please check out this link below:https://t.co/0mjmSJVIml

(Please help us press F5 or Ctrl + Shift + R, Clear Cache if you are using phone)#milkywayex #launchpad pic.twitter.com/0TGCTAlXPV December 10, 2021

Traders on MilkyWayEX can utilize its services without registration and KYC checks with their BSC-based wallets (e.g., MetaMask or TrustWallet) only. The exchange does not control users' funds or keypairs.

Also, the platform is offering initial decentralized exchange services (IDOs) for early-stage projects. This form of decentralized token sale becomes dominant in 2021. To participate in IDOs on MilkyWayEX, crypto owners need to hold MILKY, a core native utility token of the platform.

Besides that, MilkyWayEX's MILKY token can be staked with high APYs in a native token staking module. MILKY holders can earn passive income from their dormant bags.

This opportunity is fully aligned with the main mission of MilkyWayEX as the platfrom intends to give back to the community and to disseminate notable shares of the fees generated among the community supporters.

MilkyWayEX's metaverse to be released in Q1, 2022

Right now, the "yield farming" module for MILKY pairs is undergoing stress tests in a closed testnet.

IDO functionality of MilkyWayEX includes two launchpads. The first one is suitable for memetic coins ("canine tokens" and so on), while the second one works for "serious" cryptocurrency projects. As such, MilkyWayEX IDO infrastructure is designed to attract investors of all types.

Last but not least, the MilkyWayEX team is ready to jump on the NFT and metaverse bandwagon. As soon as Q1, 2022, the first metaverse-themed GameFi products will be released by the DEX.

With its native decentralized gaming platform, MilkyWayEX will work as a full-stack DeFi/GameFi ecosystem for crypto enthusiasts with various levels of expertise in blockchain.