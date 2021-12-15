MilkywayEX Introduces DeFi and IDO Launchpad on Binance Smart Chain: Details

Companies
Wed, 12/15/2021 - 10:15
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Novel decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem with staking module and IDO launchpad
MilkywayEX Introduces DeFi and IDO Launchpad on Binance Smart Chain: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

MilkyWayEX, a new decentralized trading platform on Binance Smart Chain, has implemented a number of "yield farming" functions and is going to roll out IDO launchpad.

One-stop platform for IDOs, staking and yield farming: What is MilkyWayEX?

Launched in 2021, MilkyWayEX is a peer-to-peer exchange on Binance Smart Chain, the fastest and cheapest smart contracts platform. It allows users to trade spot and leveraged positions in a noncustodial manner.

Traders on MilkyWayEX can utilize its services without registration and KYC checks with their BSC-based wallets (e.g., MetaMask or TrustWallet) only. The exchange does not control users' funds or keypairs.

Also, the platform is offering initial decentralized exchange services (IDOs) for early-stage projects. This form of decentralized token sale becomes dominant in 2021. To participate in IDOs on MilkyWayEX, crypto owners need to hold MILKY, a core native utility token of the platform.

Besides that, MilkyWayEX's MILKY token can be staked with high APYs in a native token staking module. MILKY holders can earn passive income from their dormant bags.

This opportunity is fully aligned with the main mission of MilkyWayEX as the platfrom intends to give back to the community and to disseminate notable shares of the fees generated among the community supporters.

MilkyWayEX's metaverse to be released in Q1, 2022

Right now, the "yield farming" module for MILKY pairs is undergoing stress tests in a closed testnet.

IDO functionality of MilkyWayEX includes two launchpads. The first one is suitable for memetic coins ("canine tokens" and so on), while the second one works for "serious" cryptocurrency projects. As such, MilkyWayEX IDO infrastructure is designed to attract investors of all types.

Last but not least, the MilkyWayEX team is ready to jump on the NFT and metaverse bandwagon. As soon as Q1, 2022, the first metaverse-themed GameFi products will be released by the DEX.

With its native decentralized gaming platform, MilkyWayEX will work as a full-stack DeFi/GameFi ecosystem for crypto enthusiasts with various levels of expertise in blockchain.

#DeFi News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image $24,000 Worth of Ether Burned in One Minute, Total of 1.2 Million Coins Scorched
12/15/2021 - 10:56
$24,000 Worth of Ether Burned in One Minute, Total of 1.2 Million Coins Scorched
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Elon Musk and Dogecoin Cofounder Slam Senator Warren Who Claims Musk Avoids Paying Taxes
12/15/2021 - 10:33
Elon Musk and Dogecoin Cofounder Slam Senator Warren Who Claims Musk Avoids Paying Taxes
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Elon Musk Reacts to Dogecoin Creator's Crypto Tax Tweet
12/15/2021 - 09:45
Elon Musk Reacts to Dogecoin Creator's Crypto Tax Tweet
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan