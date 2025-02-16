Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Major Meme Coin Dogecoin (DOGE) on Verge of 20% Crash, Popular Indicator Signals

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 16/02/2025 - 15:15
    Advertisement
    Major Meme Coin Dogecoin (DOGE) on Verge of 20% Crash, Popular Indicator Signals
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dogecoin (DOGE) has become known for its unpredictable price swings, often influenced by memes and social media. Now, however, there are signs that a potential dip may be on the horizon. This time, it's not just speculation — the popular technical indicator Bollinger Bands is pointing to a real risk.

    Advertisement

    One tool that many traders use to analyze market trends is Bollinger Bands, which are based on a 20-day moving average and two outer bands. These bands track price volatility and when the price of an asset reaches the upper band it often indicates overbought conditions, the lower band — oversold.

    Related
    43,231,268 Dogecoin Liquidation Stuns DOGE Short Traders
    Sat, 02/15/2025 - 14:00
    43,231,268 Dogecoin Liquidation Stuns DOGE Short Traders
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    HOT Stories
    Ultra Rare Golden Cross Puts XRP 15% Above Bitcoin (BTC)
    'Maybe Should Be $2 Million': Bitcoin Price Prediction by Samson Mow
    XRP Performs Biggest Breakout Since 2024
    Man Arrested for Promoting Crypto on Top of Hollywood Sign: Details

    At the same time, if the price falls below the middle line represented by the moving average, it can indicate weakening momentum.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    Currently, Dogecoin's price is just below the line — around $0.266 — while the median is $0.276. This suggests that Dogecoin is not in a strong bullish position. More worrisome, however, is the lower band, which is currently at $0.219. If Dogecoin bulls struggle to get the price back above the critical line, there's a real risk that the price will drift toward this lower band.

    Related
    DOGE Price Prediction for February 15
    Sat, 02/15/2025 - 11:09
    DOGE Price Prediction for February 15
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    While DOGE has surprised the market many times before, the current data points to a greater chance of a decline rather than a recovery. There seems to be a greater chance of a drop toward $0.219 than a rally back to the upper band at $0.332.

    So what's next? Without a clear reversal, a potential 20% drop remains the main scenario. If the week closes above the median, it could signal strong bullish momentum and open an opportunity for DOGE to rise 20% in the coming days.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin News #Dogecoin Price Prediction #Memecoin #Meme Cryptocurrencies

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 16, 2025 - 14:40
    BNB Chain Just Welcomed Two Major Updates, What's New?
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Feb 16, 2025 - 14:12
    Ultra Rare Golden Cross Puts XRP 15% Above Bitcoin (BTC)
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Supermoon and Peanut Trade to Host Leading Founders & Investors during ETH Denver 2025
    LBank Global World Premiere Lists MyShell (SHELL) with 100,000 SHELL Rewards, Enhancing Crypto Innovation
    LBank Labs and 13Desk Present "AI in the Skyline": A Premier Consensus Hong Kong 2025 Side Event
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Major Meme Coin Dogecoin (DOGE) on Verge of 20% Crash, Popular Indicator Signals
    BNB Chain Just Welcomed Two Major Updates, What's New?
    Ultra Rare Golden Cross Puts XRP 15% Above Bitcoin (BTC)
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD