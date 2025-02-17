Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 1,190% As Unusual Whale Activity Rises

    By Yuri Molchan
    Mon, 17/02/2025 - 11:33
    Advertisement
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 1,190% As Unusual Whale Activity Rises
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Data provided by the public blockchain tracker Shibburn has revealed that over the last day, the SHIB community has been burning its favorite meme coins quite actively and drove the burn rate way upward.

    In the meantime, the price of the second most popular meme cryptocurrency SHIB has dropped by over 3% since Sunday.

    SHIB burns up 1,190%

    The data source mentioned above unveiled that over the last 24 hours, several tens of millions of SHIB have been transferred to unspendable blockchain wallets, i.e. burned – 44,011,839 SHIB.

    HOT Stories
    2025 Will Be 'Watershed Year' for Bitcoin, Bitwise CEO Predicts
    XRP Is 'Centralized Controlled Security,' Legendary Angel Investor Says
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fails First Major Test, Bitcoin (BTC) Losing Fuel, XRP Ready for Another Skyrocketing Rally?
    Top Analyst Claims Solana Is Facing Hate After Tarnishing Its Reputation

    The two largest burn transactions carried 20,809,760 and 20,490,768 and they were conducted by two separate anonymous whales.

    Advertisement

    The total number of meme coins burned during the past seven days is 82,932,220 SHIB, and the weekly burn rate has increased by 32.13%.

    Here's how much SHIB remains in circulation

    Overall, since 2021, joined efforts of the Shiba Inu community and the team that created this meme coin lead by the enigmatic Ryoshi have destroyed 410,744,479,788,339 SHIB – largely thanks to the Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. In May 2021, Ryoshi sent him half of the initial quadrillion SHIB supply and Buterin decided to burn nearly all of it as he did not believe in SHIB’s potential and did not want to be in charge of such a large amount of crypto on his hands.

    4,959,429,179,166 Shiba Inu have been staked. 584,296,091,032,494 SHIB remains circulating in the cryptocurrency market.

    Related
    Bullish Flag Spotted on XLM Chart — Price Targets $1.80
    Sat, 02/15/2025 - 11:55
    Bullish Flag Spotted on XLM Chart — Price Targets $1.80
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Rule number 1 for crypto from SHIB executive

    Over the weekend, a top executive of the SHIB team, its marketing lead, known under the pseudonym Lucie, published a tweet about an important aspect of investing in digital currencies.

    Lucie referred to it as a “Rule #1 in the new crypto world.” That rule has it that it is important to “anything heavily pushed by influencers, governments, or exchanges.” Lucie reminded the community about another fundamental rule of a crypto investor: invest and risk only what you can afford and are mentally prepared to lose.

    Lucie’s mention of assets “pushed by governments” is a likely reference to the recent scandal with LIBRA meme coin promoted by the Argentine president on his X account. While he later removed the X post, retail investors still suffered massive losses, while insiders cashed out $107 million per @lookonchain data.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 17, 2025 - 9:22
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Stunned by Death Cross
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 17, 2025 - 9:18
    Metaplanet Increases Bitcoin Stash to 2,000 BTC After Latest Purchase
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Key Factors for KAS Miners to Consider in 2025
    Supermoon and Peanut Trade to Host Leading Founders & Investors during ETH Denver 2025
    LBank Global World Premiere Lists MyShell (SHELL) with 100,000 SHELL Rewards, Enhancing Crypto Innovation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 1,190% As Unusual Whale Activity Rises
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Stunned by Death Cross
    Metaplanet Increases Bitcoin Stash to 2,000 BTC After Latest Purchase
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD