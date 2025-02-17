SHIB Burns Skyrocket 1,190% As Unusual Whale Activity Rises

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Data provided by the public blockchain tracker Shibburn has revealed that over the last day, the SHIB community has been burning its favorite meme coins quite actively and drove the burn rate way upward.

In the meantime, the price of the second most popular meme cryptocurrency SHIB has dropped by over 3% since Sunday.

SHIB burns up 1,190%

The data source mentioned above unveiled that over the last 24 hours, several tens of millions of SHIB have been transferred to unspendable blockchain wallets, i.e. burned – 44,011,839 SHIB.

The two largest burn transactions carried 20,809,760 and 20,490,768 and they were conducted by two separate anonymous whales.

The total number of meme coins burned during the past seven days is 82,932,220 SHIB, and the weekly burn rate has increased by 32.13%.

Here's how much SHIB remains in circulation

Overall, since 2021, joined efforts of the Shiba Inu community and the team that created this meme coin lead by the enigmatic Ryoshi have destroyed 410,744,479,788,339 SHIB – largely thanks to the Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. In May 2021, Ryoshi sent him half of the initial quadrillion SHIB supply and Buterin decided to burn nearly all of it as he did not believe in SHIB’s potential and did not want to be in charge of such a large amount of crypto on his hands.

4,959,429,179,166 Shiba Inu have been staked. 584,296,091,032,494 SHIB remains circulating in the cryptocurrency market.

Rule number 1 for crypto from SHIB executive

Over the weekend, a top executive of the SHIB team, its marketing lead, known under the pseudonym Lucie, published a tweet about an important aspect of investing in digital currencies.

Lucie referred to it as a “Rule #1 in the new crypto world.” That rule has it that it is important to “anything heavily pushed by influencers, governments, or exchanges.” Lucie reminded the community about another fundamental rule of a crypto investor: invest and risk only what you can afford and are mentally prepared to lose.

Rule #1 in the new crypto world:



Avoid anything heavily pushed by influencers, governments, or exchanges.



Only risk what u are already mentally prepared to lose. — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) February 15, 2025

Lucie’s mention of assets “pushed by governments” is a likely reference to the recent scandal with LIBRA meme coin promoted by the Argentine president on his X account. While he later removed the X post, retail investors still suffered massive losses, while insiders cashed out $107 million per @lookonchain data.