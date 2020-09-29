Mike Novogratz Unveils His DeFi Bet

News
Tue, 09/29/2020 - 17:40
Alex Dovbnya
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says DeFi investors are “a little bit silly”
Mike Novogratz Unveils His DeFi Bet
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Contents

Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz continues to dabble in the fledgling decentralized finance industry by investing into DeFi-focused asset management firm ParaFi Capital, according to a Sept. 29 Bloomberg report.  

American businessman and philanthropist Henry Kravis is among other stake-holders of ParaFi.

Blocking out the noise

Novogratz claims that the investment in ParaFi is “not a giant bet” since it accounts only for five percent of his firm’s capital.

The former hedge fund manager doesn’t think highly of DeFi despite now having skin in the game.

He claims that plenty of DeFi projects are “Ponzi-like” while calling speculators who are trying to cash in on the craze “a little bit silly”:

“It’s kind of gamifying money. There are still lessons we are going to get out of that, but it’s not great for the ecosystem.”

That being said, he believes that some decentralized finance applications will be able to chip away at the market share of centralized intermediaries.     

With its recently formed DeFi team, Galaxy Digital has already picked six DeFi gems. Earlier this month, Novogratz revealed that DeFi tokens constituted three percent of his portfolio earlier this month.

Related Mike Novogratz Compares DeFi to Tesla, and He Has Scary Warning
Related
Mike Novogratz Compares DeFi to Tesla, and He Has Scary Warning

No signs of dying down 

While Novogratz claims that the DeFi mania is petering out, speculators remain hungry for questionable projects.

As reported by U.Today, they recently reached a new low by throwing millions of dollars at an unknown DeFi protocol developed by Yearn.finance’s founder Andre Cronje only for it to get “rug-pulled.”

Other notable examples of unabashed greed in the sector include Yam.Finance and SushiSwap whose investors also ended up in tears after getting a taste of unaudited code.

In the meantime, the total value locked in all DeFi projects has now surpassed $11 bln, according to DeFi Pulse.

DeFi
Image by defipulse.com

 

#Mike Novogratz #Ethereum News #SUSHI News
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Ripple-Powered Nium Partners with Volopay to Boost Corporate Card Emittance Ripple-Powered Nium Partners with Volopay to Boost Corporate Card Emittance
News
4 hours ago

Ripple-Powered Nium Partners with Volopay to Boost Corporate Card Emittance
Yuri Molchan
Will Dollar-Backed Stablecoins Suffer Hard in Case of Banking Failure? Community Ponders Will Dollar-Backed Stablecoins Suffer Hard in Case of Banking Failure? Community Ponders
News
1 day ago

Will Dollar-Backed Stablecoins Suffer Hard in Case of Banking Failure? Community Ponders
Yuri Molchan
Tron CEO Justin Sun Paid Reddit Moderator to Delete Unflattering Posts: Source Tron CEO Justin Sun Paid Reddit Moderator to Delete Unflattering Posts: Source
News
2 hours ago

Tron CEO Justin Sun Paid Reddit Moderator to Delete Unflattering Posts: Source
Alex Dovbnya