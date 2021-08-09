Mike Novogratz Names Two Reasons Why Crypto Is Not Crashing on Infrastructure Bill News

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The cryptocurrency market seems to be taking the disastrous infrastructure bill news on the chin, with Bitcoin flatlining near the $43,800 level at press time.



Ethereum appears to be under a bit more pressure, dropping by more than nine percent over the past two days.



Yet the relative calmness of the market might have caught some bears off guard.



In a tweet, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz claims that crypto is not crashing hard since it has proven to be a big lobbying force, while simultaneously demonstrating the need for decentralization.

I think crypto is not selling off too much on this news for two reasons- 1) DC realized the crypto community is big, diverse and loud. And 2) They proved exactly why people want decentralized systems in the first place. — Mike Novogratz (@novogratz) August 9, 2021

As reported by U.Today, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) tweeted that the industry "got screwed" by lawmakers after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer refused to hold a vote on the crucial amendment to the provision that aims to expand crypto taxation.

Despite being a staunch Democrat, Novogratz begrudgingly admitted that the former Republic presidential nominee was "spot on":



While the Senate can still pass the rewrite, it might be already too late given that a final vote on the infrastructure bill will take place as early as Tuesday.