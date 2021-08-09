Mike Novogratz Names Two Reasons Why Crypto Is Not Crashing on Infrastructure Bill News

News
Mon, 08/09/2021 - 08:44
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The cryptocurrency market is holding up well despite uber-bearish news from Washington
Mike Novogratz Names Two Reasons Why Crypto Is Not Crashing on Infrastructure Bill News
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The cryptocurrency market seems to be taking the disastrous infrastructure bill news on the chin, with Bitcoin flatlining near the $43,800 level at press time.

Ethereum appears to be under a bit more pressure, dropping by more than nine percent over the past two days.

Yet the relative calmness of the market might have caught some bears off guard.

In a tweet, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz claims that crypto is not crashing hard since it has proven to be a big lobbying force, while simultaneously demonstrating the need for decentralization.

As reported by U.Today, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) tweeted that the industry "got screwed" by lawmakers after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer refused to hold a vote on the crucial amendment to the provision that aims to expand crypto taxation.

Related
Will Jack Dorsey Be America's First Bitcoin President?

Despite being a staunch Democrat, Novogratz begrudgingly admitted that the former Republic presidential nominee was "spot on":

While the Senate can still pass the rewrite, it might be already too late given that a final vote on the infrastructure bill will take place as early as Tuesday.

#Bitcoin News #Ethereum News #Mike Novogratz
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Bitcoin Recaptures $45,000 for Second Consecutive Day
08/09/2021 - 10:14
Bitcoin Recaptures $45,000 for Second Consecutive Day
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
article image Almost Two Million ETH Might Be Burned In Next Year According to Calculation
08/09/2021 - 10:04
Almost Two Million ETH Might Be Burned In Next Year According to Calculation
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
article image 66% of Dogecoin Addresses in Profit as DOGE Rallies 19% Over Weekend
08/09/2021 - 09:58
66% of Dogecoin Addresses in Profit as DOGE Rallies 19% Over Weekend
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan