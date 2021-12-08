Tuur Demeester Predicts Demise of Ethereum, Comparing It to Theranos

Long-time Bitcoin investor Tuur Demeester recently took another swipe at Ethereum in his tweet, drawing parallels between the second-largest blockchain and the Theranos disaster.

Theranos' deception ran for fourteen years. #Ethereum running for six so far. Not decentralized. Not scalable. Turing vulnerable. The #Endgame is coming. Expect death by a thousand hard-forks. https://t.co/HE6F7aj5Sp — Tuur Demeester (@TuurDemeester) December 7, 2021

The comparison comes amid the high-profile trial of Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder of the biotech startup that went belly up after its blood-testing technology was exposed as a sham. The 37-year-old entrepreneur, who was once crowned as the female Steve Jobs by the press, is now facing up to 20 years of prison time.



Demeester is among Bitcoin maximalists who accuse Ethereum of running a Theranos-style fraud. Detractors assert that it is neither decentralized nor scalable besides being rife with security vulnerabilities (similar to how Theranos' blood-testing machine, Edison, was never able to perform the tests it was designed to run).