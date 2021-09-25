Mike Novogratz Believes BTC and ETH Will Consolidate Now

Ekta
Sat, 09/25/2021 - 09:13
Asset management guru Mike Novogratz opines on what will happen to BTC and ETH after the Chinese ban
In his recent tweet, the CEO of Galaxy Digital crypto hedge fund and a former asset manager of Goldman Sachs, Mike Novogratz, stated that he believes Bitcoin and Ethereum are going to consolidate now that they (and the whole crypto market) have been hit by the news of another Chinese cryptocurrency ban.

On Friday, the Chinese Central Bank (PBOC) made public documents that announced all crypto transactions in the country illegal. Ownership of crypto remains permitted, though. It was later clarified by some crypto influencers that the documents had remained in circulation inside PBOC and the Chinese government for about two weeks but were made public only on September 24.

“Rich Dad Poor Dad” Author Believes He Knows Real Reason of New Chinese Crypto Ban

Prominent investor and author of the “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” book on financial self-education believes that by taking this step China is clearing the way for launching its own CBDC (aka DCEP) soon.

