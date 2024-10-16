Advertisement
AD

    MicroStrategy's Saylor Receives Bitcoin Advice From Peter Schiff

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Bitcoin's volatility is not only strength it has
    Wed, 16/10/2024 - 12:08
    MicroStrategy's Saylor Receives Bitcoin Advice From Peter Schiff
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    CEO of MicroStrategy Michael Saylor received advice from well-known Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff in a recent Twitter exchange that could best be described as sarcastic. Schiff suggested that Saylor take out a second loan of $1 billion and invest it in DJT stocks, which he claims are more valuable due to their higher volatility in response to Saylor's assertion that the value of Bitcoin is derived from its volatility. 

    Advertisement

    Schiff's reasoning aims to ridicule Saylor's conviction that Bitcoin is a volatile asset that is worth investing in. If value were solely determined by volatility, he suggests that Bitcoin would be a poor investment compared to highly volatile traditional stocks. Saylor and many others see long-term potential in Bitcoin, as shown by their never-ending conviction in the asset. 

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    But Saylor's most likely dismissal of Schiff's opinions stems primarily from his understanding that volatility by itself does not determine an asset's future potential. As an emerging asset class that is expanding quickly, Bitcoin's volatility is a reflection of this. In contrast to DJT or other conventional stocks, the volatility of Bitcoin is associated with its larger function in transforming the financial system by providing decentralization resistance to censorship and the possibility of widespread global adoption.

    HOT Stories
    MicroStrategy's Saylor Responds to Elon Musk's Crucial Post With Bitcoin Message
    Ripple CEO Breaks Silence on Ripple USD (RLUSD) Stablecoin Ahead of Launch
    Ripple CLO Provides Crucial Update on Battle with SEC
    Tesla Performs First Bitcoin Transactions in Two Years

    Related
    Ripple CLO Provides Crucial Update on Battle with SEC
    Wed, 10/16/2024 - 06:18
    Ripple CLO Provides Crucial Update on Battle with SEC
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    In addition, Saylor has continuously stated that he views Bitcoin as an inflation hedge, basing his investment strategy on the asset's long-term worth rather than its volatile price. As a testament to his belief in Bitcoin's potential growth, his company, MicroStrategy, has a sizable amount of the cryptocurrency held in its treasury. 

    Schiff, however, is still dubious about Bitcoin and frequently calls it out as a speculative bubble. His fundamental skepticism about digital assets, and particularly Bitcoin, is the basis of his advice to Saylor. Saylor is unlikely to take Schiff's advice seriously, given their different views on Bitcoin and their very different investment strategies.

    #Bitcoin #Peter Schiff #Michael Saylor
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 16, 2024 - 12:07
    MicroStrategy's Saylor Responds to Elon Musk's Crucial Post With Bitcoin Message
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Oct 16, 2024 - 11:42
    $500 Million Bitcoin in 24 Hours: ETFs Waking Up
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BloFin Harnesses Fireblocks to Provide Industry-Leading Security for Cold Wallets
    Paxful Modernizes P2P with Reinvented App and Brand, featuring AI-Enhanced Safety, Security, and Support
    SOEX Introduces Innovative Referral System for On-Chain Communities
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    MicroStrategy's Saylor Receives Bitcoin Advice From Peter Schiff
    MicroStrategy's Saylor Responds to Elon Musk's Crucial Post With Bitcoin Message
    $500 Million Bitcoin in 24 Hours: ETFs Waking Up
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD