    MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Reacts as Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $71,000

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Bitcoin extended its price surge to reach highs of $71,980 in today's session
    Tue, 21/05/2024 - 15:01
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bitcoin (BTC), the first and largest cryptocurrency by market cap, neared $72,000 during the Tuesday trading session, reaching intraday highs of $71,980. The largest cryptocurrency asset extended its surge from Monday's session, when its price increased from $66,057 to $71,560, its highest level since early April. 

    Crypto prices rose on hints of progress toward U.S. approval of exchange-traded funds investing directly in Ethereum, a departure from a more pessimistic outlook last week.

    The market-moving ETF speculation is reminiscent of the investor excitement that greeted comparable U.S. Bitcoin ETFs, whose January debut fueled a rally in the largest digital asset to a record high.

    Amid this euphoria, Michael Saylor, the chairman of MicroStrategy, took to X with an intriguing yet compelling message: "Escape the Matrix." This tweet comes at a time when the crypto market is witnessing an epic rally, with Bitcoin nearing its current all-time highs. 

    At the time of writing, BTC was up 6.28% in the last 24 hours to 6.28% and up 16% in the last seven days. At current prices, Bitcoin is just 3.45% away from its all-time high of $73,350, reached in mid-March. 

    Literally, escaping the matrix means shedding all forms of outside influence to determine what you truly want deep in your soul.

    Saylor's call to "Escape the Matrix" resonates with the growing positive sentiment on the crypto market. The "matrix" could reflect the previously imposed limitations, including external influences.

    Bitcoin's price has been largely influenced by macroeconomic developments in recent weeks, dropping to a low of $56,903 on May 2 before recovering. 

    While Saylor's tweet remains subject to interpretation, "Escape the Matrix" could be more than just a catchphrase; it could be a call to action for individuals who want to push the bounds of what seems conceivable.

