    MicroStrategy Skyrockets With Bitcoin's Surge Past $106,000: Details

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Bitcoin reached highs of $106,554 on Coinbase crypto exchange
    Mon, 16/12/2024 - 15:14
    Bitcoin surged to a fresh all-time high before slightly declining as the market anticipated a Federal Reserve interest rate drop later this week.

    Bitcoin's price was recently up 1.41% at $103,926, according to CoinMarketCap, after reaching a new record high of $106,554 in the early Monday trading session. Investors expect the Fed to decrease interest rates this week during its two-day policy meeting, which ends Wednesday.

    Tomiwabold Olajide

    MicroStrategy shares rose Monday, closing more than 5% higher in premarket trading, according to CNBC data. In 2024, the MicroStrategy stock is up 547%, considerably surpassing the S&P 500's 26.9% gain, as the price of Bitcoin reaches all-time highs.

    MicroStrategy has been accumulating Bitcoin reserves for years, making it a proxy for the digital currency. With the recent purchase of 15,350 BTC, the company's Bitcoin stockpile has increased to 439,000 BTC. Bitcoin is currently up over 8% for the month and 145% for the year.

    MicroStrategy's MSTR gains momentum

    The stock of Bitcoin proxy MicroStrategy has recently gained momentum, following the revelation on Friday evening that it will join the tech-heavy Nasdaq-100 index later this month. The inclusion on the index, which takes effect on Dec. 23, follows MicroStrategy's tremendous climb this year.

    Every year, Nasdaq rebalances its Nasdaq-100 index, and the companies chosen for inclusion are primarily based on market capitalization rankings as of the last trading day of November. In addition, the stocks must meet liquidity requirements and have a specific amount of free-floating shares.

    Gains of more than 40% in the last three months have increased MicroStrategy's market value to about $100 billion, more than half of the Nasdaq-100's members, meeting a major requirement for membership.

    This recent move also means MicroStrategy will be included in the renowned Invesco QQQ Trust ETF, which tracks the Nasdaq-100. This is likely to result in passive inflows into MicroStrategy stock, potentially providing it with another boost.

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

