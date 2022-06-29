MicroStrategy Grabs Another 480 Bitcoins, Now Holding 129,699 BTC

News
Wed, 06/29/2022 - 12:44
article image
Yuri Molchan
Company has announced purchase of another Bitcoin chunk for $10 million
MicroStrategy Grabs Another 480 Bitcoins, Now Holding 129,699 BTC
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Michael Saylor's company has purchased another lump of Bitcoin evaluated at roughly $10,000,000, according to a tweet the CEO posted just now.

The average price paid for Bitcoin by the software intelligence giant was $20,817 per one BTC. As of now, the company has 129,699 Bitcoins in its storage worth nearly $4 billion.

Earlier this month, CEO Michael Saylor dispelled rumors that the company is facing a margin call over its Bitcoin stash, calling it "much ado about nothing." However, these multiple rumors have made him Twitter-famous, he admitted, so he appreciates them.

Related
Bitcoin Has Room to Drop to $12,500: Fundstrat

Saylor explained that on its balance sheet worth several billions USD, there is only a $200 million loan that needs to be collateralized for the Bitcoin they hold. They can do it easily, according to the CEO, as the company has 10x overcollaterized on it now.

Prior to that interview with CNBC, Saylor assured the community that the company will not be hit by a margin call as long as the loan-to-value amount does not surpass the 50% level.

#MicroStrategy News #Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image BabyDoge Down 10% Amid Decision to Burn 50 Quadrillion Tokens
06/29/2022 - 16:01
BabyDoge Down 10% Amid Decision to Burn 50 Quadrillion Tokens
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image 52% of Dogecoin Addresses Remain in Profit Despite Recent Price Drop
06/29/2022 - 15:51
52% of Dogecoin Addresses Remain in Profit Despite Recent Price Drop
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Former Federal Reserve Regulator Is Calling for Banning Crypto
06/29/2022 - 15:41
Former Federal Reserve Regulator Is Calling for Banning Crypto
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya