MicroStrategy Buys $243 Million Worth of Bitcoin

MicroStrategy has added another $243 million worth of Bitcoin

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has purchased an additional $242.9 million worth of Bitcoin, according to a recent regulatory filing.

The total amount of Bitcoin purchases by the firm during the third quarter of 2021 currently stands at $419 million.

The company now holds roughly $3.16 billion worth of the largest cryptocurrency. Its average purchasing price is $27,713 per coin.



As reported by U.Today, MicroStrategy bought $177 million worth of Bitcoin in August.

Bitcoin is currently trading at close to the $45,000 level on major spot exchanges.