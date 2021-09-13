MicroStrategy Buys $243 Million Worth of Bitcoin

News
Mon, 09/13/2021 - 12:26
article image
Alex Dovbnya
MicroStrategy has added another $243 million worth of Bitcoin
MicroStrategy Buys $243 Million Worth of Bitcoin
Cover image via U.Today
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has purchased an additional $242.9 million worth of Bitcoin, according to a recent regulatory filing.

The total amount of Bitcoin purchases by the firm during the third quarter of 2021 currently stands at $419 million. 

Related
Here’s Why Epic v. Apple Ruling Could Be Huge for Crypto

The company now holds roughly $3.16 billion worth of the largest cryptocurrency. Its average purchasing price is $27,713 per coin.

As reported by U.Today, MicroStrategy bought $177 million worth of Bitcoin in August.   

Bitcoin is currently trading at close to the $45,000 level on major spot exchanges.     

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Litecoin Creator Addresses Walmart Controversy
09/13/2021 - 16:54
Litecoin Creator Addresses Walmart Controversy
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Ethereum Is "Too Slow," Says Business Mogul Kevin O'Leary
09/13/2021 - 16:02
Ethereum Is "Too Slow," Says Business Mogul Kevin O'Leary
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Interactive Brokers Announced Launch of Cryptocurrency Trading Via Paxos
09/13/2021 - 15:56
Interactive Brokers Announced Launch of Cryptocurrency Trading Via Paxos
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan