Microsoft’s Tweet Sparks Shiba Inu Rumors

The Shiba Inu community is abuzz with speculation over a recent Microsoft tweet.



The official Twitter account of the Redmond, Washington-based tech behemoth made an innocuous joke about dogs participating in online meetings on its business communication platform.



Many believe that the tweet could be a reference to popular canine coins. Microsoft has been inundated with replies from members of the rapidly growing Shiba Inu community.



Some went as far as predicting a potential partnership with the tech giant.

#SHIBARMY could you imagine what we all hope this means. The possibilities would be endless. In #SHIB and @Microsoft we trust https://t.co/XkzQPi98HR — Shib Ireland (@IrelandShib) February 10, 2022

Microsoft ventured into cryptocurrencies relatively early by starting accepting Bitcoin in late 2014.