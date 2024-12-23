Advertisement
    Michael Saylor's Latest Bitcoin Bet Down by $62 Million, Will It Recover?

    Godfrey Benjamin
    Michael Saylor bought Bitcoin and is currently at $62 million loss
    Mon, 23/12/2024 - 16:23
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    MicroStrategy, the business intelligence firm whose appetite for Bitcoin (BTC) remains insatiable, recently bought more BTC. The purchase, which cost the firm approximately $561 million for 5,262 BTC, was made at an average price of $106,662 per BTC.

    Bitcoin’s price drop implications for MicroStrategy

    Given recent developments in the broader cryptocurrency market, it is easy to tag this recent purchase a wrong move. Generally, the Bitcoin price is facing volatility as the leading digital asset struggles to breach the historic $100,000 mark and flip it as support.

    As of this writing, Bitcoin is trading at $94,238.21, up by 1.52% in the last 24 hours. Despite its trading volume surging by 34.12% to $54.58 billion, investors’ confidence has not impacted the price.

    This slump in Bitcoin’s price has set MicroStrategy back by over $65 million from its last purchase alone. At BTC’s current rate of $94,238, MicroStrategy has suffered a loss of $65,375,088.

    This is significant given that MicroStrategy is always ahead, with huge profit margins in previous purchases. As this stands, unless Bitcoin rebounds quickly enough, MicroStrategy could have a lot of loss to deal with.

    MicroStrategy’s financing and obligations

    It is worth noting that MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin purchases are made with capital raised from issuing convertible notes, securing credit lines, selling shares and using corporate bonds. It recently unveiled plans to raise $42 billion from equity and fixed-income securities in the coming years.

    Therefore, for MicroStrategy to meet its obligations to investors who bought these convertible notes, the price of Bitcoin must stay up. Primarily, a slump in price could trigger panic, causing its shares and MSTR to plunge as well. This development could negatively affect MicroStrategy’s capital base.

    Additionally, as the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, which has about 2.2% of the total supply, MicroStrategy’s actions could tremendously impact the asset's price outlook.

    Analysts insist that given the pending change of administration in the U.S. by Jan. 20, 2025, bullish sentiment could support Bitcoin on its price recovery path. How this unfolds, only time will tell.

    #Bitcoin #Michael Saylor #MicroStrategy
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

