Advertisement
AD

    Michael Saylor Shares Crucial BTC Advice, Shiba Inu Burn Rate Surges 12,842%, Cardano Spikes 162% in Trading Volume: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    Advertisement
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    Read U.Today's crypto news digest to make sure you are not missing any of the latest events in the industry!
    Wed, 19/06/2024 - 16:38
    Michael Saylor Shares Crucial BTC Advice, Shiba Inu Burn Rate Surges 12,842%, Cardano Spikes 162% in Trading Volume: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Take a look at what's happening in the world of crypto by reading U.Today's top three news stories.

    Michael Saylor offers critical piece of advice as BTC price struggles

    Bitcoin enthusiasts in Prague have recently had a chance to get a crucial piece of BTC advice from Michael Saylor, MicroStrategy's former CEO, during his recent appearance at the BTC Prague event as a speaker. The topic of the billionaire's speech was "21 rules of Bitcoin," apart from other important theses that Saylor wanted his audience to remember, such as "You will never be done learning about Bitcoin" or "Bitcoin is for everyone." In Saylor's opinion, everyone who is holding Bitcoin should never sell it. "You do not sell your Bitcoin. What do I mean? Bitcoin is energy. Bitcoin is life. Don't squander your life. Conserve your energy…Don't let the fire go out. When the fire is what keeps your family from freezing, do not let the fire go. Don't throw yourself off a cliff," he stated.

    Related
    Tue, 06/18/2024 - 18:02
    Hybrid Bitcoin and Ethereum ETF Proposed by Hashdex
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    Top Exchange Kraken Discovers “Extremely Critical” Bug
    Top Exchange Kraken Discovers “Extremely Critical” Bug
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Now Owned by Major VR Gaming Platform
    Bitcoin (BTC) Receives Critical Hit, Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Catastrophe Mode, Can Lose $0.00001 Again, XRP Stronger Than It Should Be
    Top Trader: Bitcoin Facing "Do or Die" Moment

    SHIB skyrockets 12,842% in burn rate with unexpected price pivot

    According to the latest data provided by the Shibburn tracking platform, the burn rate of Shiba Inu tokens saw a notable surge within the previous 24 hours. The surge occurred as a result of 12,047,795 SHIB being transferred to dead-end wallets by the SHIB community, with the three largest transactions carrying 5,072,279; 5,078,720 and 1,000,000 SHIB. This pushed the burn rate up by an impressive 12,842.37%. The increase in burn rate took place despite a dramatic drop in the SHIB price that was observed since Monday morning. However, at the moment of writing, the meme token managed to recover a little, trading at $0.00001813, up by 2.86% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap data.

    Related
    Tue, 06/18/2024 - 11:09
    Shiba Inu Activity Jumps 295% as Whales Dive in to Save SHIB's Crucial Support
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Cardano (ADA) soars 162% despite $435 million market downturn

    Data provided by CoinMarketCap demonstrates that yesterday, Cardano's trading volume spiked by 162%, reaching $574.9 million. This spike is noteworthy, particularly in light of the overall market downturn, which has resulted in $435 million in crypto liquidations. There could be a number of causes for the spike in ADA trading volume, but one possibility is that investor positioning is at play. Higher volatility frequently leads to higher trading volume as a result of traders buying and selling in large quantities. According to reports, Cardano has recently garnered popularity among institutional investors, which may also explain the increase in trading volumes. Currently, ADA is trading at $0.384, up 3.18% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

    #Bitcoin #Michael Saylor #Shiba Inu #Cardano News
    About the author
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina

    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

    Advertisement
    related image 27 Billion Cardano (ADA) Stun Market Bears
    Jun 19, 2024 - 16:33
    27 Billion Cardano (ADA) Stun Market Bears
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Miners Netted $550 Million Gains in BTC's Yearly Surge
    Jun 19, 2024 - 16:33
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Miners Netted $550 Million Gains in BTC's Yearly Surge
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    related image XRP Co-Creator Responds to Justin Bons' Controversial Blockchain Take
    Jun 19, 2024 - 16:33
    XRP Co-Creator Responds to Justin Bons' Controversial Blockchain Take
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    10th Edition of the European Blockchain Convention: Celebrating Industry Achievements
    Shutter Launches First Threshold Encrypted Mempool for Ethereum-like Networks on Gnosis Chain to Combat US$900M Crypto Trading Problem
    Next Big Thing in Web3 Gaming: Take a look at Meta Masters Guild Games MEMAGX
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Michael Saylor Shares Crucial BTC Advice, Shiba Inu Burn Rate Surges 12,842%, Cardano Spikes 162% in Trading Volume: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    27 Billion Cardano (ADA) Stun Market Bears
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Miners Netted $550 Million Gains in BTC's Yearly Surge
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD