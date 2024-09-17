    MicroStrategy to Issue More Debt Following Mammoth Bitcoin Purchase

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    MicroStrategy is not done buying Bitcoin
    Tue, 17/09/2024 - 5:48
    MicroStrategy to Issue More Debt Following Mammoth Bitcoin Purchase
    Cover image via stock.adobe.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Virginia-based business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has announced another $700 million debt offering.  

    Advertisement

    The capital will be primarily used for boosting the company's Bitcoin coffers. 

    The convertible notes offered by MicroStrategy are on track to mature in four years from now. 

    HOT Stories
    MicroStrategy to Issue More Debt Following Mammoth Bitcoin Purchase
    Ethereum (ETH) Critical Price Level Reached, XRP Catastrophic Retrace, Will It See $0.40? Is Solana (SOL) $150 Run Officially Over?
    Shockingly Big Fee Paid to Send Tiny XRP Transaction
    Binance's Changpeng 'CZ' Zhao Release Schedule Unveiled: Details

    The lender will be able to force the redemption of notes if the fundamental aspects of the business undergo a dramatic change in 2028.  

    Advertisement

    Such debt offerings are beneficial for lenders since they are able to earn interest on the loan amount while getting exposure to MSTR. They should be able to get the value of their shares and interest. The lender will still be able to get their principal amount no matter what. MicroStrategy going bankrupt would be the only scenario that would prevent this. 

    Related
    Japan’s MicroStrategy Buys More Bitcoin
    Tue, 09/10/2024 - 09:01
    Japan’s MicroStrategy Buys More Bitcoin
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor recently explained that convertible bonds hold value for bond arbitrage players since trading volatility is very profitable for them. 

    "The way I think of it is I'm putting a crypto oscillator in the middle of the balance sheet…The entire crypto economy is driving volatility, and the volatility is driving the equity, and the equity is driving the options, and the options are driving up the arbitragers, which then are willing to give up billions of dollars worth of capital…" Saylor explained.

    Related
    MicroStrategy to Be Added to Major Equity Index
    Wed, 05/15/2024 - 06:49
    MicroStrategy to Be Added to Major Equity Index
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    MicroStrategy holds a total of $14.3 billion worth of Bitcoin, which, of course, makes it the largest corporate Bitcoin owner by a huge margin. 

    Last week, the company acquired another $1.1 billion worth of Bitcoin. 

    As reported by U.Today, MicroStrategy now owns roughly 1.17% of all Bitcoins. 

    #Bitcoin News #MicroStrategy News #Michael Saylor
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Sep 17, 2024 - 0:01
    Ethereum (ETH) Critical Price Level Reached, XRP Catastrophic Retrace, Will It See $0.40? Is Solana (SOL) $150 Run Officially Over?
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 16, 2024 - 20:10
    Shockingly Big Fee Paid to Send Tiny XRP Transaction
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    The Graph Upgrades Tooling for Solana Devs to Accelerate Dapp Deployment
    Exclusive $150K Presale: Bitlauncher Debuts Masterbots.ai, the Revolutionary AI Poised to Rival ChatGPT
    The Stage is Set for Innovation at the World CX Summit and Awards
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    MicroStrategy to Issue More Debt Following Mammoth Bitcoin Purchase
    Ethereum (ETH) Critical Price Level Reached, XRP Catastrophic Retrace, Will It See $0.40? Is Solana (SOL) $150 Run Officially Over?
    Shockingly Big Fee Paid to Send Tiny XRP Transaction
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD