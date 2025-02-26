Advertisement
AD

    Saylor Pitches Bitcoin to Bezos

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 26/02/2025 - 19:35
    Saylor claims that Bitcoin is "the best way" to promote personal liberties
    Advertisement
    Saylor Pitches Bitcoin to Bezos
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor has pitched Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, to centibillionaire Jeff Bezos. 

    Advertisement

    "Bitcoin is the best way to promote personal liberties and free markets. It offers an open protocol for prosperity that can be delivered to everyone via digital technology," Saylor said. 

    "A dangerous precedent"  

    Bezos, who owns The Washington Post, recently sparked controversy by announcing that the newspaper's opinion section would be limited to those pieces that advocate for "free markets" and "personal liberties." 

    HOT Stories
    Here's Why This Top Trader Is Bullish On Bitcoin
    Bitcoin (BTC) Records Ugliest February in 11 Years
    Dropping Ripple Appeal 'Next up for Sure,' Former SEC Exec
    Breaking: Pump.Fun Account Hacked to Promote Fake Token

    David Shipley, the editor of the section, has called it quits in response to the new policy.  

    Advertisement

    The billionaire claims that there is no need to cover different viewpoints in the age of the internet. 

    "I’m confident that free markets and personal liberties are right for America," he stressed. 

    Not everyone was a fan of such a move, with some describing the development as "shocking" and "chilling."  

    Damian Boeselager, a member of the European Parliament, has described this "as a dangerous precedent."

    However, some have downplayed the impact of the new policy, claiming that owners of publications historically set the editorial direction for a paper.

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin News #Amazon News #Jeff Bezos

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 26, 2025 - 22:33
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Loses Crucial Price Support Amid 15% Drop, What's Next?
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 26, 2025 - 18:10
    Here's Why This Top Trader Is Bullish On Bitcoin
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Recognizing Excellence at the Connected Banking Awards 2025
    Connected Banking Summit 2025: Industry Leaders Driving Financial Innovation
    Frog Knox Presale Launches Amid Fort Knox Controversy, Offering Unique Investment Opportunity
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Loses Crucial Price Support Amid 15% Drop, What's Next?
    Saylor Pitches Bitcoin to Bezos
    Here's Why This Top Trader Is Bullish On Bitcoin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD