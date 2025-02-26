Saylor Pitches Bitcoin to Bezos

Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor has pitched Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, to centibillionaire Jeff Bezos.

"Bitcoin is the best way to promote personal liberties and free markets. It offers an open protocol for prosperity that can be delivered to everyone via digital technology," Saylor said.

"A dangerous precedent"

Bezos, who owns The Washington Post, recently sparked controversy by announcing that the newspaper's opinion section would be limited to those pieces that advocate for "free markets" and "personal liberties."

David Shipley, the editor of the section, has called it quits in response to the new policy.

The billionaire claims that there is no need to cover different viewpoints in the age of the internet.

"I’m confident that free markets and personal liberties are right for America," he stressed.

Not everyone was a fan of such a move, with some describing the development as "shocking" and "chilling."

Damian Boeselager, a member of the European Parliament, has described this "as a dangerous precedent."