Michael Saylor Issues 'Bitcoin to Moon' Statement as Price Tops $65,000

Michael Saylor, Bitcoin enthusiast and cofounder of MicroStrategy, has posted a 2-minute, 25-second animated video clip on X. The clip “Take Me to the Moon. #Bitcoin” provides insight into Saylor's mind and his approach to digital assets.

Has Saylor released Bitcoin anthem?

The video, which features a band of four known as the Maxis, sang an adapted rendition of Frank Sinatra’s “Fly Me to the Moon” song. Notably, the song lauded the decentralized qualities of Bitcoin, describing it as a bank in cyberspace. It also emphasizes the point that any central bank cannot debase Bitcoin.

The band describes Bitcoin as “the only asset I dream of; I want more.” This is an obvious reference to Saylor and his massive accumulation strategy for the digital currency. Available data shows that at the last count, Saylor-led MicroStrategy had a cumulative 252,220 BTC units, placing it in sixth globally regarding Bitcoin ownership.

The Maxis also advised investors in the digital asset space to “HODL strong and HODL well.”

This supports Saylor’s stance on always buying Bitcoin, even when the market experiences volatility. Saylor’s philosophy toward BItcoin remains bullish as he never panics into selling. It is just as the song stresses, “Never sell,” as Bitcoin will always rise to the moon.

Bitcoin's resilience back on track

The MicroStrategy chairman has continued to advocate for Bitcoin as a store of value, comparing it to digital gold. He maintains that Bitcoin will go higher and is a good investment option for any investor.

At the height of Bitcoin sales by the German government, which caused BTC to drop drastically, Saylor’s bullish stance did not waiver. This prompted him to post on X, addressing the German community with, “Du verkaufst deine Bitcoin nicht” - which means “Do not sell your Bitcoin.”

Bitcoin has since recovered and is trading at $65,075.64, representing a 1.61% rise in the past 24 hours.