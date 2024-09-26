Bitcoin (BTC) Might Be Manipulated? Order Flow Analysis

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

According to recent order flow analysis, there may be manipulation taking place in the price action of Bitcoin. The way the market is acting right now has sparked concerns, especially in light of Bitcoin's recent movements on Binance Spot, which seem more artificial than natural over the past day.

The pullback of the $63,000 bid just prior to fresh sell pressure driving BTC down to $62,600 was one of the major indicators. This suggests that there are larger entities possibly influencing price action by manipulating bids and asks. Moreover, taker bids that precede the $62,500 offer and passive buying show a desire to control the price. It seems like the market was getting ready for more pressure as bids were being pulled down and more asks were put in around $64,000.

Interestingly, this might lead to comparable actions to those that we have noted at the $63,000 mark, where the same institutions removed the bids. Sellers may be attempting to rebuff any bullish attempts as the $65,000 mark is still a region of high supply.

The overall CVDs and delta of Bitcoin indicate that takers are driving the price action as short-lived limit quotes compel takers to sell into declines and buy into rallies.

This pattern suggests that price movements are being driven more by short-term momentum traders than by an organically balanced market. Because of this, the current structure and trends are becoming more significant as the market approaches equilibrium. This means that once liquidity is absorbed, volatility and direction may start to emerge, leading to a breakout.