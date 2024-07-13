Michael Saylor Issues Crucial Bitcoin Warning to German Community

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Vocal Bitcoin evangelist and MicroStrategy co-founder Michael Saylor published a tweet as he addressed his crucial warning at the German BTC community and the country’s government.

The Bitcoin maximalist and major figure in the global BTC army addressed them in German, and this is the first time he has done it this week.

Michael Saylor warns German government and investors

The MicroStrategy co-founder, its former CEO and currently the executive chairman Saylor tweeted in German “Du verkaufst deine Bitcoin nicht,” which means “do not sell your Bitcoin.”

Earlier this year, Saylor a few times published a similar message to the global Bitcoin community when the BTC sell-off started and the price began to plunge.

As reported by the @lookonchain analytics account, over the last 24 days, the government of Germany has disposed of 50,179 BTC evaluated at approximately $3.3 billion.

Over the past 24 hours, in particular, the German government transferred almost 10,000 BTC (worth slightly more than half a billion U.S. dollars) to centralized cryptocurrency exchanges, including Bitstamp and Coinbase, and received back roughly 500 BTC valued at $28.6 million. That was eventually also sold, since, according to the on-chain data account, currently German authorities hold zero Bitcoin. All this crypto was confiscated from the pirate Movie2k website in January this year.

Samson Mow has Bitcoin plan for Germany

Samson Mow, another Bitcoin maximalist and CEO of the Jan3 company focused on helping nation states adopt the world’s flagship cryptocurrency, took to his X handle to comment on the end of Bitcoin sales finally reached by the German government.

Mow tweeted that the government of this European country “had no choice but to dispose of the 50,000 BTC seized from Movie2k.”

He tagged German MP from Bundestag Joana Cotar and X handle @BTCimBundestag, stating that in October the three of them together should create "a concrete plan for Germany to reacquire at least 50,000 BTC in a proper nation-state Bitcoin adoption strategy."

The German government had no choice but to dispose of the 50,000 BTC seized from Movie2k. However, this October we should put together a concrete plan for Germany to re-acquire at least 50,000 BTC in a proper nation-state #Bitcoin adoption strategy. 🇩🇪 @JoanaCotar @BTCimBundestag — Samson Mow (@Excellion) July 13, 2024

This week, Cotar urged the German government on X to stop selling Bitcoin and start holding it as a reserve currency instead.

At the time of this writing, the world’s largest cryptocurrency is changing hands at $58,134 on the Bitstamp exchange.