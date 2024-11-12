Michael Saylor Issues Bitcoin "Space Travel" Tweet As BTC Gets Close to $90,000

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Michael Saylor, the founder and the executive chairman at MicroStrategy behemoth, has published a bullish tweet to comment on Bitcoin reaching a new record peak close to $90,000. This surge came right after the company announced another staggering Bitcoin accumulation.

Saylor reacts to Bitcoin almost reaching $90,000

Over the last 24 hours, the world’s leading cryptocurrency has skyrocketed by roughly 10%, soaring from the $81,900 zone to $89,956, reaching a new all-time high this week. Reacting to this glorious rise, Saylor published an AI-generated image of himself wearing a space suit and a helmet with space and a view of the Earth from the orbit in the background.

“Have Spacesuit, Will Travel”, adding an emoji of a rocket ship flying into space to the tweet.

Last week, Bitcoin set a new all-time high of $75,000 and today it whooshed to $89,956, which is just inches away from $90,000.

MicroStrategy buys $2.03 billion of Bitcoin

A day earlier, Saylor’s MicroStrategy issued a press release to announce that it bought another massive Bitcoin batch to add to the stash it already holds. The company stated that it had purchased 27,200 BTC for a stunning $2.03 billion. That purchase was actually made on October 31 and November 10. On October 31, Saylor also released a strategic plan to buy a mind-blowing $42 billion worth of Bitcoin over the next few years and expand the company’s BTC holdings significantly.

MicroStrategy’s recent Bitcoin success has led to a large increase in its share price as MSTR soared by more than 27% in the past month, greatly outperforming Bitcoin.

Bitcoin has been fueled by the recent change in US political leadership and the Fed Reserve's second interest rate cut this year. While in September, Jerome Powell announced a 50-basis-point reduction, this time, the Fed cut rates by 25 basis points. Still, this rate cut catalyzed Bitcoin’s large and fast price increase, with roughly four new all-time highs reached within a single week.

Besides, Bloomberg Intelligence's chief commodity strategist Mike McGlone tweeted on Monday that Bitcoin’s correlation to the S&P 500 index over the past 60 days has surged to 0.6 (unlike that of gold), which suggests that BTC’s current price surge may also be attributed to the rising stock market.