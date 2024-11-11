    Important Pivotal Bitcoin (BTC) Data Shared by Bloomberg's Mike McGlone

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Bloomberg Intelligence's chief expert shares important new data on Bitcoin
    Mon, 11/11/2024 - 16:00
    Important Pivotal Bitcoin (BTC) Data Shared by Bloomberg's Mike McGlone
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Mike McGlone, the senior commodities strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence, has taken to his profile on the X social media platform (widely famous as Twitter in the past) to share part of the recent Bloomberg report.

    This document mentions new Bitcoin data after the flagship cryptocurrency has reached yet another historic price peak. It talks about not only a change in the Bitcoin market situation but of that of gold, its physical rival, too.

    "Bitcoin-to-Beta correlation is high"

    McGlone tweeted that, currently, the Bitcoin-to-Beta correlation has increased. Particularly, BTC’s 60-day correlation to the S&P 500 index has reached roughly 0.60 - “the highest ever on the way up.”

    This “may suggest what’s driving up the crypto” now, McGlone wrote. Recently, this major stock market index has been on the rise, and so has Bitcoin, printing new all-time highs one after another. Last week, BTC first reached $75,000, then quickly surpassed $79,000. Earlier today, the pioneer cryptocurrency surged above the $82,000 price level. A new record peak was set at $82,490 a couple of hours ago.

    Still, this increased correlation may suggest that Bitcoin has become more sensitive to stock market dynamics and to higher-risk assets on the stock market as well.

    In the meantime, Bloomberg’s expert also says that gold’s connection to the stock market is close to zero, meaning that “Bitcoin has been trading more like a leveraged version of beta than a digital version of gold.”

    #Bitcoin #Mike McGlone #S&P 500
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

