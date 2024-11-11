    MicroStrategy (MSTR) Reaches New Record High After 24 Years as Bitcoin (BTC) Hits $87K

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    MicroStrategy (MSTR) and Bitcoin (BTC) have both hit record highs
    Mon, 11/11/2024 - 20:30
    MicroStrategy (MSTR) Reaches New Record High After 24 Years as Bitcoin (BTC) Hits $87K
    Shares of business intelligence firm MicroStrategy (MSTR) hit a new record high of $341 earlier today after surging by as much as 25% within just one trading session. 

    Meanwhile, Bitcoin has surged above the $87,000 level for the first time, peaking at $87,293. 

    It took the company a whopping 24 years to record a new record high. MicroStrategy was the darling of the dot-com bubble in the late 90s. However, the company's shares collapsed in 2000 after it had to restate its earnings. Michael Saylor, the former CEO of the high-flying software company, famously lost as much as $6 billion in a single day.  

    However, the company managed to reinvent itself back in 2020 by adopting the largest cryptocurrency as its treasury reserve asset and basically turning itself into a leveraged Bitcoin proxy. 

    Now, the company is already valued at $68 billion, surpassing Equinor, Porsche, Royal Caribbean, and Mizuho Financial Group. 

    As reported by U.Today, MicroStrategy announced a $2 billion purchase earlier today. Its total holdings currently stand at $24.2 billion. 

