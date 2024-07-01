Advertisement
    Michael Saylor Breaks Silence on Bitcoin Returning Above $63,000

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    MicroStrategy co-founder has addressed the Bitcoin community on the recent BTC price recovery but analysts still expect a sell-off coming
    Mon, 1/07/2024 - 8:31
    Cover image via u.today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Contents
    Renowned Bitcoin evangelist, co-founder and executive chairman of MicroStrategy, Michael Saylor has taken to the X social media platform (formerly known as Twitter) to comment on the impressive nearly 5% surge BTC has demonstrated over the past 24 hours as it regained the $63,000 level and even managed to surge above $63,560 briefly.

    Saylor issued a bullish Bitcoin urge, addressing the global BTC community.

    Bitcoin statement from Michael Saylor

    Vocal Bitcoiner has met the sudden BTC price increase with cold triumph and urged the cryptocurrency community to sell US dollars in order to buy Bitcoin with the proceeds.

    He tweeted only two words “sell” and “Buy”, however, the initial letters in both of them are the symbols of the dollar and the world’s flagship digital currency as is clearly visible.

    Last week, Bitcoin plunged from the $64,470 level, dropping by massive 7%. The gradual recovery started on Friday, when BTC rebounded and staged a 3.35% recovery, surging to $61,980 by Sunday. The next increase pushed the largest cryptocurrency back above $63,000 and up over $63,500.

    By now, though, a small rebound took place and Bitcoin is changing hands at $63,200.

    However, as the battered Mt. Gox crypto exchange is to start paying out BTC to investors this week, JP Morgan analysts expect a massive sell-off to begin. The exchange is to pay out $9 billion worth of Bitcoin.

    New Bitcoin ETF inflows

    According to a recent report by the @lookonchain analytics account, on June 28, spot Bitcoin ETFs saw a cumulative inflow of more than $36.5 million in crypto – nine ETFs have added approximately 596 BTC. The largest inflow was witnessed by the Invesco Galaxy ETF – 152 BTC. It was followed by Bitwise Bitcoin ETF as it scooped up 131 BTC. The Fidelity exchange-traded fund sucked 109 BTC.

    The lowest inflow was witnessed by Ark Invest as it accommodated 30 BTC. Bitcoin ETFs have been dominating in the market since the middle of January. Back then, the American SEC regulator granted approval to spot BTC funds, permitting them to begin trading. Since then, these ETFs have been accumulating Bitcoin on a daily basis. Before the halving occurred in the second part of April, the ETFs scooped up more than 10,000 BTC per day.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
