Advertisement
AD

    Memhash Joins Tonkeeper for TONAPI Airdrop

    By Dan Burgin
    Fri, 28/02/2025 - 16:09
    Feature eliminates manual distribution hurdles, making it easier for users to claim rewards
    Advertisement
    Memhash Joins Tonkeeper for TONAPI Airdrop
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Tonkeeper, the leading self-custody wallet for the TON blockchain, announced that Memhash, a Telegram mini-app, is the first project to integrate the new TONAPI Airdrop feature. 

    Advertisement

    Developed by the Tonkeeper team, this feature allows projects to distribute Jettons, TON’s native token standard, through large-scale, non-custodial airdrops without traditional minting processes. By paying a nominal fee in TON, projects can efficiently distribute tokens while keeping costs low and simplifying user access.

    Related
    Tonkeeper Launches Exclusive Payments Campaign Together With Mercuryo
    Fri, 11/29/2024 - 15:45
    Tonkeeper Launches Exclusive Payments Campaign Together With Mercuryo
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Profitability Drops to Unseen Lows: What's Next?
    Solana (SOL) Futures Launch Date Confirmed by CME Group: Details
    McEthereum? ETH Price Action Forms Iconic McDonald's Logo
    Saylor: Sell Your Kidney But Keep Your Bitcoin

    Memhash’s integration of TONAPI Airdrop streamlines token distribution, enhances user engagement and supports its in-game economy. The feature eliminates manual distribution hurdles, making it easier for users to claim rewards. 

    Advertisement

    Designed for scalability, TONAPI Airdrop supports up to 10 million claims and features a user-friendly interface with built-in security.

    Oleg Andreev, CEO of Tonkeeper said: “TonAPI Airdrop is the latest power tool in our arsenal of TONAPI services for the TON community. Thanks to the unique scalable architecture of TONAPI Airdrop, Memhash can make its token distribution smooth and cost-effective for an unlimited number of users.”

    Memhash is a blockchain-powered Telegram mini-app that gamifies cryptocurrency mining and ranks among the top-performing dApps on TON.

    TONAPI, developed by Tonkeeper, is a SaaS platform that simplifies dApp development, used by over 80% of projects in the ecosystem.

    #Tonkeeper

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 28, 2025 - 16:07
    Grayscale Welcomes Cardano (ADA) to Smart Contract Fund
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 28, 2025 - 15:59
    Ripple CLO Supports US SEC's Guidance on Meme Coins: Details
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Digital Transformation Week Expo Returns to Santa Clara for North America Edition: Essential Gathering for Innovators in AI, Automation, and Digital Strategy
    100 Million: How $FAM is Redefining the Future of Community-Driven Memecoins on the TON Blockchain
    Recognizing Excellence at the Connected Banking Awards 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Grayscale Welcomes Cardano (ADA) to Smart Contract Fund
    Ripple CLO Supports US SEC's Guidance on Meme Coins: Details
    XRP Transactions Skyrocket to 2 Million, Coinbase Sees Mysterious Withdrawal of Billions of SHIB, SEC Drops Case Against Consensys: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD