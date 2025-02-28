Memhash Joins Tonkeeper for TONAPI Airdrop

Tonkeeper, the leading self-custody wallet for the TON blockchain, announced that Memhash, a Telegram mini-app, is the first project to integrate the new TONAPI Airdrop feature.

Developed by the Tonkeeper team, this feature allows projects to distribute Jettons, TON’s native token standard, through large-scale, non-custodial airdrops without traditional minting processes. By paying a nominal fee in TON, projects can efficiently distribute tokens while keeping costs low and simplifying user access.

Memhash’s integration of TONAPI Airdrop streamlines token distribution, enhances user engagement and supports its in-game economy. The feature eliminates manual distribution hurdles, making it easier for users to claim rewards.

Designed for scalability, TONAPI Airdrop supports up to 10 million claims and features a user-friendly interface with built-in security.

Oleg Andreev, CEO of Tonkeeper said: “TonAPI Airdrop is the latest power tool in our arsenal of TONAPI services for the TON community. Thanks to the unique scalable architecture of TONAPI Airdrop, Memhash can make its token distribution smooth and cost-effective for an unlimited number of users.”

Memhash is a blockchain-powered Telegram mini-app that gamifies cryptocurrency mining and ranks among the top-performing dApps on TON.

TONAPI, developed by Tonkeeper, is a SaaS platform that simplifies dApp development, used by over 80% of projects in the ecosystem.