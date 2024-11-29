Advertisement
    Tonkeeper Launches Exclusive Payments Campaign Together With Mercuryo

    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Until December 15, Indonesian users of Tonkeeper can top up their accounts at reduced fees thanks to collab with Mercuryo
    Fri, 29/11/2024 - 15:45
    Tonkeeper Launches Exclusive Payments Campaign Together With Mercuryo
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Tonkeeper, the leading noncustodial wallet for the TON ecosystem, has announced an exclusive campaign for its Indonesian users in collaboration with fiat-to-crypto exchange service Mercuryo. Until Dec. 15, Tonkeeper customers can purchase crypto with fiat charged by extremely low fees.

    Tonkeeper, Mercuryo launch exclusive promo campaign with fee discounts

    Tonkeeper, a flagship decentralized cryptocurrency wallet on TON blockchain, shares the details of its unique time-limited promo in collaboration with Mercuryo, a mainstream crypto-to-fiat transfer provider. From Nov. 25 to Dec. 15, Indonesian customers can take advantage of discounted fees for buying crypto via the most popular local payment systems.

    The three-week promotional campaign is designed to make crypto purchases more affordable and accessible for Indonesian Tonkeeper users. The following payment processors take part in the promo with reduced fees:

    • BNI, BRI: 1.9%
    • QRIS: 2.3%
    • DANA: 3.5%
    • ShopeePay: 3.9%
    • OVO: 4.2%

    The promotional rates offered by Mercuryo represent a notable reduction compared to standard rates, giving Tonkeeper users a more resource-efficient way to enter the crypto space. To participate in the campaign, users simply need to open the Tonkeeper app, navigate to the Browser Tab and select Mercuryo.

    By leveraging Mercuryo’s seamless integration with Tonkeeper, users can enjoy a streamlined experience with reduced fees and no hidden costs.

    Running until Dec. 15, the campaign enables Indonesian users to save on crypto purchases while exploring the Tonkeeper app’s robust features, including secure wallet management and decentralized application integrations.

    Expansion in Indonesia becomes key focus for Tonkeeper

    Indonesia is strengthening its positions as a hotspot for crypto adoption, fueled by a tech-savvy population, a rapidly growing digital economy and increasing access to blockchain-based financial tools. 

    As Southeast Asia’s largest economy, Indonesia has seen a surge in cryptocurrency interest, particularly among younger generations looking for alternative investment opportunities and digital payment solutions.

    The government’s open approach to regulating cryptocurrencies, combined with widespread mobile payment adoption through platforms like QRIS, DANA and ShopeePay, has created fertile ground for crypto growth.

    The Indonesian promotion is part of Tonkeeper’s commitment to delivering value to its global user base, kicking off with an Early Bird Black Friday Special for Indonesian users. By providing discounted commissions across a range of popular payment options, the initiative will stimulate greater participation in the TON blockchain ecosystem.

    #Telegram Open Network (TON) News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

