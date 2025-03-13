Meme Coins Lead New Token Listings on MEXC in February

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A new report from cryptocurrency exchange MEXC reveals that meme coins made up nearly half of all new token listings in January and February, highlighting a strong investor appetite and market demand for community-driven digital assets despite recent market volatility.

In early 2025, the cryptocurrency market experienced a significant surge in creating and trading meme coins. The meme coin frenzy was characterized by extremely rapid growth and heightened volatility, as well as the launch of high-profile tokens such as novel PolitFi coins associated with U.S. politicians.

Meme coins dominate listings and market activity: Report

In 2025, the influence of meme-inspired and community-driven coins has continued its growth in the crypto ecosystem. Crypto exchange MEXC’s data reveals that out of the 451 tokens listed on the exchange between January and February of 2025, more than 50% (245) of new token listings in early 2025 were meme coins.

Despite the fluctuations in the broader market volume and extreme volatility experienced in February, seven out of the top ten tokens by trading volume were launched in February as investors continued to show sustained interest and belief in tokens that have community backing.

Report findings reveal a sharp increase in peak price gains for new tokens, with the average jump rising from 388% in January to 660% in February. Among the most notable performers, TST saw a 4,792% increase, while ELONSOL surged by 1,128%. On average, the ten most actively traded tokens recorded a peak increase of 756%.

Public figures and social trends drive performance

According to the report, meme coins linked to politicians, celebrities, and well-known personalities saw particularly strong gains throughout the study period. The influence of public figures has grown steadily over the years with coins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) gaining mainstream attention by tweets and comments from public figures whilst the announcement of the US strategic reserve caused a surge in the prices of XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA).

Findings from the report showed that four of the five best-performing tokens (TST, ELONSOL, MELANIA, and CAR) were associated with public figures underscoring the growing influence of social media and celebrity endorsements on cryptocurrency trends and market sentiment. The top three meme coins (TST, ELONSOL, and MELANIA) had an average peak increase of 2,338%, significantly outpacing the 640% average of the top three non-meme tokens (BSX, J, and RIZ).

PolitFi tokens dominate market attention

Associated with the new U.S. President, PolitFi cryptocurrency tokens emerged as the dominant force among new listings, accounting for over 45% of the total trading volume within the stipulated period. Its combined trading volume for spot and futures trading exceeded $23 billion, the largest coin in the segment drew significant market liquidity and investor attention, further cementing the influence of tokens backed or created by well-known personalities and public figures in the crypto landscape.

Demand for viral cryptocurrencies is surging

The latest MEXC data highlights the continued demand for socially driven and viral tokens, even amid broader market fluctuations. As meme coins continue to generate substantial trading activity, their role in the evolving digital asset market remains a key trend to watch. The influence of public figures on market sentiment has become increasingly evident, with endorsements, social media activity, and high-profile affiliations driving significant price movements on the market. This growing dynamic underscores the shifting landscape of cryptocurrency trading, where perception and popularity can sometimes outweigh traditional fundamentals in shaping market trends.