    Jeremy DaVinci Teases Bitcoin (BTC) Rally on Bollinger Bands Nudging

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Bitcoin (BTC) price to see massive growth setup if this indicator is right
    Tue, 9/04/2024 - 11:02
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Early Bitcoin (BTC) adopter Jeremy DaVinci has shared insights into the potential price trend for the digital currency. Taking to his official X handle, DaVinci highlighted the interesting times the crypto industry is in with sustained parabolic growth in the price of Bitcoin.

    Despite the retracement Bitcoin faced earlier this month, DaVinci said the price of the asset has closed above the upper Bollinger Bands indicator for two consecutive months. According to him, the last time this event happened, the price of the coin jumped as high as 2x in just two months after the setup was confirmed.

    As a YouTuber and crypto advocate, Jeremy DaVinci has created a brand for himself as one of the major backers of Bitcoin in particular. DaVinci was an early Bitcoin adopter and has gained recognition for this in the broader industry. By his latest call, DaVinci believes the price of Bitcoin can top $140,000 in three months, a bullish forecast that is reminiscent of other market experts' projections.

    Bitcoin has printed a series of all-time highs (ATH) over the past month, and though there is an ongoing correction, the coin is judged to be in price discovery with a likelihood of further jumps.

    Bitcoin catalysts to watch

    While Bitcoin price predictions do not follow a linear path as market influence also weighs it down, there are guaranteed market triggers that can help actualize the bullish forecasts.

    The spot Bitcoin ETF market is top of the list of bullish factors surrounding the underlying cryptocurrency. With massive capital inflow, ETF issuers have been gobbling up the remaining BTC on crypto trading platforms, stirring a supply crunch that is favorable for prices.

    The Bitcoin halving event slated for later this month adds another bullish dynamic to the BTC price surge momentum. The reduced emission will complement the supply to set the coin up for impending growth in the long term.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

