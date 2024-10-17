Advertisement
    Dogecoin Founder Stresses Crucial Role of Satoshi Nakamoto

    Yuri Molchan
    Shibetoshi Nakamoto, who helped make Dogecoin, praises Satoshi Nakamoto, who built Bitcoin
    Thu, 17/10/2024 - 10:01
    Dogecoin Founder Stresses Crucial Role of Satoshi Nakamoto
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Billy Markus, known on social media as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, who created the original meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin together with Jackson Palmer in 2013, has published a tweet, mentioning the mysterious Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto and the HBO documentary about him that came out recently.

    The documentary, called “Money Electric: Bitcoin Mystery,” was released more than a week ago, and it sent shock waves through the cryptocurrency market after “revealing” the true identity of the Bitcoin creator. However, many early Bitcoiners, including Markus and cypherpunk Adam Back, who was mentioned in the Bitcoin white paper, did not agree with the conclusion made by the creator of the film.

    "Money Electric: Bitcoin Mystery" "reveals" real Satoshi

    The creators of the documentary featured many “candidates,” whom they believed could be a still-living Satoshi Nakamoto, and interviewed them. Finally, the director arrived at the conclusion that the digital gold was created by early Bitcoin developer Peter Todd.

    Todd, however, denied this and even criticized the director for jeopardizing his life and his family’s. Many early Bitcoiners, including JAN3 boss Samson Mow and Blockstream founder Adam Back (both were interviewed for the film), tweeted that the world will never really be able to find out who Satoshi was (or were) in reality.

    Mow voiced a theory that Nakamoto realized that if Bitcoin succeeds in the future, “they’d come after him,” probably referring to the regulators and law-enforcement agencies. Before the release of the film, the majority of Polymarket users bet that Len Sassaman would be revealed as Satoshi.

    Satoshi "changed the world forever": DOGE cofounder

    In 2021, Elon Musk made an assumption that Bitcoin was created by Nick Szabo. As for Billy Markus, he also shared his take on the documentary after its release, saying that he believes Bitcoin was created by “Hal Finney and friends.” Finney was also an early Bitcoin developer and the person who was the first ever to receive a BTC transaction from Satoshi himself as a test. He passed away in 2014 from a terminal disease.

    Commenting on the crucial role that the Bitcoin creator and his brainchild had on the world, Markus replied to a joking confession about being “Shitoshi Nakapoopoo” by user @dogeofficialceo user, saying: “you changed the world forever.”

    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

