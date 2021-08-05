Melanion Capital Launches Europe's First Regulated Bitcoin ETF

News
Thu, 08/05/2021 - 08:16
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Large European investment fund is opening Ucits regulated cryptocurrency ETF
Melanion Capital Launches Europe's First Regulated Bitcoin ETF
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

A French asset managing company is getting ready for the launch of an EU-regulated trading fund that will track the Bitcoin price, according to Financial Times. Melanion ETF will be one of the first products on the European market that allows investors to work with high-volatility assets through investment funds.

The new ETF will track up to 30 stocks in the cryptocurrency mining and blockchain industry which, according to Melanion, is up to 90 percent correlated with the Bitcoin price.

The launch of such investment products most likely signifies the progressive adoption of digital assets that were previously unwelcome by financial regulators and institutional investors.

Winston Penhall, a funds lawyer at Keystone Law in London, has expressed his thoughts on the newly released ETF being the first crypto-related investment product in Europe that will work under UCITS (Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities Directive):

I haven't seen any funds launched yet that are focused on digital assets under the Ucits umbrella.

Ucits-regulated funds are sold across the EU and are seen as the standard in fund regulation. They are attractive to a lot of investors with a high level of protection. Though the newly released ETF is tailored in some manner to cryptocurrencies, we still have not seen a fully functional and established Bitcoin-addressed legal framework.

Melanion Capital's ETF is not the first product that tracks Bitcoin. A $242 million Wisdom Bitcoin ETP is one of the financial products that tracks Bitcoin while not being a security. The reason for this is noncompliance with the Ucits regulatory framework.

The Melanion BTC Equities Universe Ucits ETF will be listed on Euronext in Paris and will charge 0.75 percent fees.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

article image Acala (ACA) Community Discusses New Initiative for KSM Pool Liquidity Providers
08/05/2021 - 11:18
Acala (ACA) Community Discusses New Initiative for KSM Pool Liquidity Providers
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image Orbs DeFi Tweets Dashboard Allows You to Receive Real-Time Data on Crypto Twitter
08/05/2021 - 10:57
Orbs DeFi Tweets Dashboard Allows You to Receive Real-Time Data on Crypto Twitter
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
article image XRP Card to Launch after Recent Uphold and GlobaliD Partnership
08/05/2021 - 10:32
XRP Card to Launch after Recent Uphold and GlobaliD Partnership
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan