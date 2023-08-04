Maya Protocol Cross-Chain DeFi Integrates Dash (DASH) Network

Maya Protocol, multi-purpose decentralized finance (DeFi) machine, expands to one of the oldest blockchains running

First DeFi collaboration marks the unique opportunity for Dash (DASH) users to engage in decentralized and permissionless trading, unlocking a new era of opportunities.

Maya Protocol introduces Dash (DASH) to global DeFi scene

Maya Protocol, a decentralized liquidity platform, empowers users to exchange cryptocurrency assets across multiple networks while retaining complete control of their tokens in a permissionless manner. Now it announces a long-term strategic collaboration with Dash (DASH), a popular hybrid high-performance blockchain.

🚀 It’s finally here! It is now possible to add your Dash liquidity positions to our DASH / CACAO pool!



Earn fees, contribute to the decentralized finance ecosystem, and support the growth of Web3! pic.twitter.com/IeBOi6l3oZ — Maya Protocol (@Maya_Protocol) July 27, 2023

Dash (DASH), renowned for its focus on speed, privacy and self-governance, is among the oldest cryptocurrencies still in circulation. Its continuous technological advancements and growing adoption as a digital payment method make it a highly usable cryptocurrency.

By integrating Dash into Maya , a seamless connection is established, enabling frictionless exchange between Dash and other crypto assets without relying on centralized intermediaries. The synergy between Dash's attributes and Maya's mission of facilitating fluid cross-chain liquidity amplifies the benefits of both protocols.

Maya's ability to handle Dash transactions sets it apart from others, demonstrating its expertise in the decentralized ecosystem, particularly in terms of interoperability and composability. Dash represents the first unique integration for Maya, compared to Thorchain.

DASH holders can now become liquidity providers for Bitcoin-, altcoin- and stablecoin-based pools

As a result of this collaboration, Maya gains exposure to Dash's extensive user base, loyal community and real-world use cases as digital cash.

Retail users stand to benefit from increased trading opportunities (Maya supports Bitcoin [BTC], Ethereum [ETH], Thorchain [RUNE], as well as U.S. Dollar Tether [USDT] and USD Coin [USDC stablecoins]) and yield generation with their Dash (DASH) tokens by becoming liquidity providers.

Beyond individual growth, this integration reflects the evolution and progress of the decentralized finance ecosystem. It showcases the potential of DeFi in driving innovation and disrupting traditional financial models.

Maya and Dash exemplify their commitment to pioneering decentralized systems and reshaping the financial landscape. To delve deeper into this game-changing integration, visit the official web resources of both protocols.